20 dressers and closets ideal for small spaces

Storage space is an essential part of keeping a home neat and tidy, and spaces like kids' room should be the epitome of organised and clean (in between play dates of course!). Teaching children at a young age to pack away their clothing in specific cupboards, store away shoes and toys and keep a tidy room is an important lesson, which will in turn guide them as an adult to value structure in their work and home. In this Ideabook we look at all storage spaces, from dressers and closets to cabinets and shelving. So regardless of the bedroom size, there is an alternative storage solution for your child’s room, whether it be simple and modern or stylish and funky.