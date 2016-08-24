Five old South African gardens transformed

The garden is one of the most important elements in a home design. It illuminates the facade and enhances the whole look and feel of the home. An organised and gorgeous garden can make or break a home design!

Today we are going to explore five fantastic renovations of South African gardens, thanks to Inchanga-based garden and landscape professionals, Paul's Plantscapes. These impressive revamps will show you how a few touches here and there can transform a garden and thus, transform a home.

As Albert Einstein once said, Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.

Let's take a look!