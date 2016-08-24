Five old South African gardens transformed

The garden is one of the most important elements in a home design. It illuminates the facade and enhances the whole look and feel of the home. An organised and gorgeous garden can make or break a home design!
Today we are going to explore five fantastic renovations of South African gardens, thanks to Inchanga-based garden and landscape professionals, Paul's Plantscapes. These impressive revamps will show you how a few touches here and there can transform a garden and thus, transform a home.
Your entrance plays a huge role in the impression that people will get of your home, which is why it is easy to understand why these designers wanted to add a gorgeous water feature to their Everton garden.
In this image, we can see the design during the construction phase. We can see how much strategy and detail a design like this requires, but the results will be incredible!
We can see how this design has completely enhanced the entrance to this home, creating a very aesthetically pleasing space.
The water feature brings some serenity and tranquility to the entrance, working in harmony with the stone paving. Greenery is interspersed throughout this design, keeping the natural beauty alive.
This entrance is now very warm and inviting. Have a look at these other tips for turning your ordinary driveway into a spectacular entrance.
This home in the Berea needed a brand new and modern garden to go with the brand new and modern home.
The designers had a fresh piece of land to work with, like a blank canvas, where they could create a whole new world in the garden.
In this image, we can see that there was nothing in this space before the designers intervened. This was purely a construction site!
The designers have done a very impressive job, converting this home into a functional yet beautiful garden, complete with a stunning swimming pool.
The modern full-length swimming pool is surrounded by a wooden deck—a great material for around the pool. It is durable, non-slip and brings a very modern yet earthy look and feel to the design. The square concrete beams add a trendy and stylish feature to the swimming pool.
The garden that surrounds it is very neatly manicured, with lollipop trees and beautiful plants. The sleek lawn allows for endless games for the kids, while the swimming pool is also a source of activity!
In this Kloof home, the designers were tasked with transforming a bank full of weeds into an indigenous garden packed with different plants that complemented the winter season.
In this image, we can see how they've worked with the landscape available to them, creating a very organised garden that is broken up by a stone path that runs through it. The different heights and colours of the plants and flowers creates a very dramatic effect.
This expansive property in Gillitts needed to be broken up and organised with hedging, cobble stones and paving.
In this image, we can see how successful the designers have been with this design, creating a garden that looks like it comes out of a fairytale.
This garden features a water fountain as well as a swimming pool too!
If you're going to invest in a swimming pool in your garden, you need to ensure that you invest the time and money for maintenance and care. If you don't, you end up with an old-fashioned and dirty swimming pool in your garden that cannot be used and looks very grotesque too!
This is exactly what happened in this home, where the swimming pool was hardly ever used and thus was bringing down the aesthetic value of the entire house.
The designers were tasked with converting this old swimming pool into a natural pond with a deck and some rockery features.
The swimming pool has been completely replaced with this gorgeous pond, which breathes new life into the garden. The rockery, wooden bridge and natural plants further enhance this design.
