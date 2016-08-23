The 150 square metre home that's full of life

From the outside, we can see just how gorgeous and minimalist the facade is.

The designers have gone for grey and white as the dominant colours for the exterior, which are very neutral and elegant.

We can see that the architectural design is very simple, taking up one-storey in an L-shape. While windows are interspersed throughout the facade, the interior is still very private from the exterior view.

The designers have played with different textures and tones throughout, using different materials for the facade. Don't you love how these all contrast with one another, while tying the whole look and feel together?

Have a look at these 10 stunning facades for inspiration for your own home!