13 closet designs perfect for small spaces

The order of our homes is essential. Of course there are some people who are obsessive about a clean and organised home, while others are slightly more messy. But we can all agree that an organised home makes for a very beautiful home.
This is why we are presenting you with 13 ideas today that will help you to organise your clothes, because your closet or cupboard is always a problematic space. Today, we are bringing you a solution.
In fact, we are bringing you 13 different ways from some of the top professionals in the world that will help you to maintain order in your home in a way that best suits you!
In the absence of space in a bedroom, a functional cupboard is a wonderful choice! In this case, we can see how Living Cube Furniture have solved the dilemma of a lack of space.
A giant cube makes up the cupboard, where there are excellent divisions for hanging clothes, storing items and even a spot for a television. There is also a comfortable bed on the top of the cube where there is plenty of space for a wonderful night's sleep.
The idea is great and can be used for so many different items. You can store everything from clothes to footwear!
When we have a strange structure with all sorts of nooks and crannies, a custom design can be the best solution.
To build our own dressing room area means that we can place the shelves, mirrors, drawers and cupboards in the most convenient places possible that makes the most of the space available.
This is the ideal way to store our clothes by using innovation and the utilisation of space.
An open cupboard is a very modern and chic option, where the shelves, rails and drawers are open and in plain view.
If you go for this option, you should put your cupboard in a place that is private. This is a great option where there is an issue of space as well.
Simply ensure that you have enough lighting in this area so you can see what is in the cupboard!
A great way to save space is to choose an area near the bathroom or even in the bathroom!
In this image, we can see how the area where the basin is can double up as a walk-in cupboard if you add some hanging space or shelves to this under-utilised spot like Neoarch have done. The fact that the clothing is exposed is no problem because this is a private area.
The great thing about this is that you can apply your make-up and get dressed all in the same space which means that within a few minutes you will be ready to go!
Having no budget is no excuse for our bedroom to be disorganised or untidy. As we can see in this image, our dressing area can hide behind a curtain!
All that you need is a coat rack and some shelves and you can create your very own walk-in cupboard behind the cupboard. This will be more than enough space to store everything that you need.
Regardless of how neat this area is, you simply have to close your nice curtain and your bedroom looks neat and organised! Nobody will know what is on the other side and we don't have to worry about installing a closet.
This is like the previous design, but a little bit more modern. If the curtain is not your style or you want something a little bit more chic and stylish, you can create a division with glass—clear or frosted.
This is ideal for those room with limited space as it will make it look that much more expansive!
If you are fortunate enough to have an exclusive dressing room, then it is a great idea to install cabinets, drawers, shelves and curtain rods so that the walls remain full of storage space. Every centimetre is a great resource!
You can also decide if you want to have your cupboards open or closed. If you opt for open, you can use your handbags or shoes as a gorgeous display.
Don't forget to install mirrors in this space!
Use a cupboard door that conceals an entire dressing room inside it—a private space where you can dress to impress!
Having a private room where your clothes are stored and you can get dressed is a great advantage.
In this design, we can see how the doors are slightly perforated, allowing plenty of fresh air to flow through this space. Ventilation is key to a dressing room, keeping the clothes clean and fresh.
For those of us who have a lot of clothes, it's a good idea to think about designing your dressing room like a clothing store. This way you'll have a designated space to store critical items while still maintaining order and knowing what is where.
Drawers and shelves are fundamental, while the centre island can be helpful when deciding on an outfit.
You may also want to add a seating area!
As we said before, a door between the bedroom and the dressing room creates a wonderful distinction between the two spaces. If you don't want everyone to see what is in your dressing room, then you can use a solid door. If you don't mind this space being in full view, you can go for glass. This will also work in harmony with the lighting and will create the illusion of space.
A dressing room consisting of shelves and drawers that remains open is usually one of the simplest and most effective options, as we've seen previously. You can also go for neutral colours to create a truly stunning visual effect.
Choose drawers and hangers that match these neutral colours for the best look and feel!
If our house has a mezzanine or loft that is unused or even a forgotten space, their sloping roofs will give you all the style and function that you need for a dressing room.
If you don't know how to use the space, it is best to consult specialists to see what design tips that they have for the space available. You can create a truly unique space!
The classic look and feel is always a great option for the cupboard. Go for mirrored doors that visually expand the room and are functional too!
The mirrored doors also enhance the light in this space, while subtly storing the clothes, shoes and handbags neatly out of sight.