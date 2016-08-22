The family home designed for entertaining

At homify, we love exploring local architecture, which is why this ideabook by South African design professionals Reinier Bronn Architects & Associates is going to delight you today.

These designers have constructed a home in Bloemfontein, nicknamed House Bronn, that is specifically designed for entertaining. For all of you who like to host Saturday braai's and afternoon lunches outdoors in the summer months or even if you just like to sip your morning coffee out in the fresh air, this is a home that you have to explore!

We will see how the architects have expertly married the interior and exterior spaces, creating a dream home!