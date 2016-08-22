8 smart and easy ideas for a party room at home

We all know that the party rooms are the space where celebrations, meetings and special gatherings are held such as birthdays, weddings and christenings with our family and friends.
Sometimes people who don't live in apartments usually have an advantage of extra space, but even this can get a little bit complicated. It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to creating a party room. Today, at homify, we are going to teach you how to turn your backyard, terrace or garden into the best and most spectacular party room that you could possibly imagine.
All that you need is to work with your home and make the most of the attributes and advantages so that you can create the space that you need.
This ideabook will apply mainly to outdoor spaces. Take note of these ideas and get ready for some brilliant ideas when it comes to creating your very own party space!
Use the roof from your home to make a little patio or bar area, by extending it. This will create a covered outdoor space and is a relatively simple and quick form of construction.
If you have the space, you can even build an outdoor kitchen or braai area that you can enjoy with the whole family. The best part? It's still connected and in close proximity to the house!
A party room doesn't need to have walls or be in an enclosed space.
To convert an area of your garden into a party room, you just need to define the area by building a floor and then protecting it with a cover.
In this design, we can see how professionals Espaco Glaucia Britto have used wood for the flooring. Don't you think it looks gorgeous?
You can also build walls, but we recommend keeping them half the height of the space like in this design. This will allow you to enjoy the nature around you. You wouldn't want your view of the beautiful waterfall to be blocked!
This seems a little bit risky, but it's not. Glass is a very resistant material that will also allow light to flow into this space as well as keep this space in touch with nature. It's just important to get the right inclination. We don't want rain water to drip onto the patio or gather on the roof. It should drain strategically off into the garden.
If there are corridors connecting the back yard to the front, there is no excuse not to utilise these. Install a wooden roof and you'll have the perfect party space!
We don't always have enough land or space to create a brand new area, but if we have enough square metres inside the house, we can redistribute it and take full advantage of it.
A great way to do this is to separate the room with a plaster wall and use one of the rooms purely for celebrations. You can really have fun with this area, turning it into a modern and interactive space packed with pool tables, games, televisions and other features.
Remember that the most important feature of a good party area is a wonderful kitchen space. Food is an essential part of any party or celebration so when you're creating the perfect space, the kitchen is optimal for offering your guests the best in hospitality!
This may be an ordinary courtyard , but the decor that has been included in the surrounding walls has provided the ideal place for including subtle outdoor lights.This illuminates the entire space, highlighting the details and design.
This is an ingenious creation by TAO Architecture.
A double-height cover can completely transform your garden. Remember that your leading entertainment area doesn't necessarily need walls. A cover is all that is needed to generate a sheltered space where you and your family can interact. The higher the cover, the more dramatic the spatial effect.
If you have the space available for a terrace, don't hesitate for a second when it comes to taking advantage of the view that this space can offer you.
Also keep in mind that simple constructions are sometimes the most charming. This is why the pergola works so well. You can also place awnings up here if you want to have some shelter and a row of bulbs to give it a Bohemian style.
Use some flowers and plants to liven up the space!