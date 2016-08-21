Your browser is out-of-date.

​The lovable home that's simple but stunning inside

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern living room Ceramic White
¡Hola! We are in the strikingly stunning port city of Valencia, Spain, a spot that is world renowned for its pristine beaches, lush parks, and exquisite architectural pieces. And yes, we will be sharing one of these three with you (hint: it’s not a beach or a park).

Our homify 360° discovery here is a minimalist-meets-modern house created by well-known architectural firm Arqubo Arquitectos. But although its style and layout are simply astonishing, it is the house’s colour scheme that has us going ga-ga: it’s a monochrome party from start to finish, with sleek whites and bold darks adorning floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture pieces.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself…

A striking spot

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern houses Ceramic White
How fabulous does that house stand out from its neighbours? It is a black-and-white jewel among the other more warmly coloured residences in this suburban street, severely raising its beauty shares and eye-catching effect.

An elegant entrance

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic White
Approaching the entrance, we can see that the monochrome effect is already in full swing: white pebbles lead us to the façade, where dark wooden steps take us to the front door.

To add a bit of colour contrast, green plants adorn the front garden—you didn’t expect black and white flowers, did you?

Glassy and classy

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Solid Wood Wood effect
In keeping with the ultra modern appearance of the house, an open-riser staircase greets us at the front door – a truly stunning structure from wood, metal, and glass. 

Notice that the staircase leading down to the basement is in pure white masonry. As they say, the devil is in the detail.

Luxurious living

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern living room Ceramic White
The elegance continues, and not only in the black-and-white colour spectrum: furniture pieces and décor items all flaunt a very glamorous look, leading to the conclusion that these homeowners know their business when it comes to trendy style. 

Notice the big glass sliding doors ushering in decadent doses of natural light, making those white surfaces even more enticing. 

Interior designers, electricians and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Sleek cooking and fabulous dining

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
The open-plan dining room and kitchen look more like a fashion shoot than a cooking space. Stark white surfaces gleam with spotless perfection, while splashes of black create an amazing stylish effect.

Black tripod-style chairs (very hot right now) team up fantastically with the kitchen island/dining table, lending a clever and functional appearance to the space.

Cleansing in serenity

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern bathroom Ceramic White
In keeping with the whole “clean washing” theme, the bathroom decided to make white its primary tone, with tiny whispers of darks making cameo appearances here and there. 

Need to spruce up that bathroom rather quickly? We’ll show you how to: Boost your bathroom in an afternoon.

Introducing some colour in the bedroom

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Nursery/kid’s room Ceramic White
Monochrome is simply magical, but it becomes even more striking once a touch of additional colour is added. Exhibit A: this bedroom, where small splashes of hot red interrupt the colour palette ever so slightly.

Isn’t that charcoal-toned focal wall just superb?

The minimalist-styled garden

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic Green
We conclude our tour with a look at the back yard, and what a fresh transformation it is to go from monochrome colours to lively greens. 

However, it doesn’t mean that the elegance has ended, because this garden is far from a lush and overgrown space. An open lawn, a few stepping stones, and a handful of expertly maintained trees and shrubs conjure up a very minimalist-type garden, which is simply gorgeous to gaze at.

8 super smart bedroom storage ideas
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us all about your thoughts on this black-and-white house below...

