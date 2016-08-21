​The lovable home that's simple but stunning inside

¡Hola! We are in the strikingly stunning port city of Valencia, Spain, a spot that is world renowned for its pristine beaches, lush parks, and exquisite architectural pieces. And yes, we will be sharing one of these three with you (hint: it’s not a beach or a park).

Our homify 360° discovery here is a minimalist-meets-modern house created by well-known architectural firm Arqubo Arquitectos. But although its style and layout are simply astonishing, it is the house’s colour scheme that has us going ga-ga: it’s a monochrome party from start to finish, with sleek whites and bold darks adorning floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture pieces.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself…