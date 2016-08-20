A rustic and surprisingly modern beach home

Today, we are going to travel to Spain where we will explore the most charming little seaside cottage that shows just how chic rustic can be.
Designed by interior architect professionals Xavi Requeno, this home is going to bring a smile to your lips today! Despite its small size and humble finishes, this is an enchanting little structure that can teach us a thing or two about design and decor, no matter how big or small our own homes are.
As Jeanne Moreau once said,
To go out with the setting sun on an empty beach is to truly embrace your solitude.
Let's embrace beauty and solitude today!
From outside of the home, we can already see that it is packed with character and charm.
It features a wooden platform, which gives rise to a white building that is framed by blue finishes. This is a very rustic beach look and feel!
The home features all sorts of decor items and trinkets from the outside in, enhancing the exterior design. It's like a treasure chest!
We can also see how the home truly makes use of the exterior spaces. The home is surrounded by the wooden patio, allowing plenty of space to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
From this angle, we can see how the designers have set up a little outside dining area for the family with modest yet stylish wooden furniture that offers panoramic views of the surrounds.
The little wooden table is flanked by lightweight wooden chairs, which don't take up too much space. Remember that you want your outdoor furniture to be resilient yet stylish so wood is always a great option. It lasts well in all weather conditions. Place cushions on top for comfort and a bit of colour, which you can simply pack away when you aren't using this space.
The wooden furniture adds to the rustic look and feel, matching the patio flooring and the supporting beams that surround the space.
Can't you imagine sipping on a cocktail and enjoying some freshly caught fish with your friends in this little spot?
The designers have also built a little bench into the outdoor alcove, allowing for a more comfortable living room space under the stars. The blue cushions add comfort to the bench while the little table provides a space to rest your morning coffee or your plate of cheese and biscuits while you are enjoying the view.
Even if you don't have beach views, you should opt for an outdoor patio or terrace space. Not only will it visually and physically expand the living areas of your home, but it will create a very unique ambiance that simply cannot be replicated indoors. These spaces are perfect for summer.
It's the little details that really make this house a home, thanks to the designer's expert eye.
The accessories and decor add colour, life and personality to the terrace area, reinforcing the beach theme.
Don't you love the shell and how it brings a very natural and simple form of decor to the space?
If we head inside the home, we can see that even though there isn't too much space, the designers have made the most of every metre.
A bench runs along the entire length of the interior wall, allowing for plenty of sitting space for the family. A little fireplace and kitchenette make up the rest of the room, with the kitchenette doubling up as a dining space.
The designers have gone for neutral colours, including wooden floors and white walls. This creates a homely yet simple ambiance throughout the interior. The blue shutters and colourful cushions bring in a splash of energy.
Just below the ceiling is a shelf that runs along the entire length of the room. This is a great example of how to maximise vertical space. This shelf has been used for storing items neatly away as well as putting items on display for decor purposes. The best part? It doesn't take up an inch of floor space!