A rustic and surprisingly modern beach home

Today, we are going to travel to Spain where we will explore the most charming little seaside cottage that shows just how chic rustic can be.

Designed by interior architect professionals Xavi Requeno, this home is going to bring a smile to your lips today! Despite its small size and humble finishes, this is an enchanting little structure that can teach us a thing or two about design and decor, no matter how big or small our own homes are.

As Jeanne Moreau once said, To go out with the setting sun on an empty beach is to truly embrace your solitude.

Let's embrace beauty and solitude today!