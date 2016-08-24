7 affordable and fantastic kitchen renovation ideas

Creating a sensational kitchen that is elegant and attractive may not be easy, but that doesn't mean you should give up even before you started. The team at homify have compiled this Ideabook with some easy to implement kitchen ideas that will instantly refresh and enhance your tired looking kitchen, creating a stunning attractive gourmet inspired setting that will make your home amazing again. By adding some colour, greenery or even brilliant illumination your kitchen will be a pleasure to be in! Let's see which ideas can make a difference in your home too.
This is the perfect way to makeover a retro style kitchen, perfect pastel shades and simple fixtures are attractive and full of character.
A vibrant shade of mustard may just be the colour you need to revitalise your kitchen decor again! By painting the walls you can opt to change your kitchen colour scheme every few years, while wall tiles are a bit more of a permanent decor solution.
Adding plants to your kitchen can be fashionable and stylish too, so consider this green edge to brighten up your kitchen.
Decorative objects, colour and paintings enhance any environment, so a kitchen cannot be perfect without the addition of some vibrant and interesting shades. Fresh fruit can be a great colourful solution to kitchen decor, so consider the gorgeous shades of some exotic and tasty organically grown goods to add to your decor.
By changing the lighting in your kitchen you enhance the space available while decorating the room too. Hanging lamps add the most dramatic effect to a kitchen, while wall lamps, floor lamps and even table lamps can brighten up the space too.
While cupboards end up taking up much more space in a kitchen, shelves are a great alternative that is elegant, traditional in style and also a great way to make your kitchen look and feel more spacious, open and cosy. So if you are considering getting rid of your old kitchen cabinets, then shelves might be the most economical replacement. A professional carpenter, will be your best bet to getting your kitchen storage perfect again.
Making use of corners is essential in a small kitchen, and this breakfast nook is a great way to enjoy informal dining, a good cup of coffee and the morning newspaper and even makes an extension of the workspace.
Blackboard paint is a great addition for any home, whether it be as a space to teach kids to read and write or even make use of as a reminder wall for shopping lists and school meetings. It's chic and different, while also being an inexpensive way to promote creativity in your home. These 6 Easy kitchen upgrades are great ideas for your home too!