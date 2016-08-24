Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 affordable and fantastic kitchen renovation ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Crevasse House, 株式会社seki.design 株式会社seki.design Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Creating a sensational kitchen that is elegant and attractive may not be easy, but that doesn't mean you should give up even before you started. The team at homify have compiled this Ideabook with some easy to implement kitchen ideas that will instantly refresh and enhance your tired looking kitchen, creating a stunning attractive gourmet inspired setting that will make your home amazing again. By adding some colour, greenery or even brilliant illumination your kitchen will be a pleasure to be in! Let's see which ideas can make a difference in your home too.

1. Pastel chic

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

This is the perfect way to makeover a retro style kitchen, perfect pastel shades and simple fixtures are attractive and full of character.

2. Paint the walls

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

A vibrant shade of mustard may just be the colour you need to revitalise your kitchen decor again! By painting the walls you can opt to change your kitchen colour scheme every few years, while wall tiles are a bit more of a permanent decor solution.

3. That Green Effect

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Adding plants to your kitchen can be fashionable and stylish too, so consider this green edge to brighten up your kitchen.

4. The Artsy

Casa en Los Lagos - Nordelta, Arquitectos Building M&CC - (Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda) Arquitectos Building M&CC - (Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda) Modern kitchen
Arquitectos Building M&amp;CC—(Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda)

Arquitectos Building M&CC - (Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda)
Arquitectos Building M&amp;CC—(Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda)
Arquitectos Building M&CC - (Marcelo Rueda, Claudio Castiglia y Claudia Rueda)

Decorative objects, colour and paintings enhance any environment, so a kitchen cannot be perfect without the addition of some vibrant and interesting shades. Fresh fruit can be a great colourful solution to kitchen decor, so consider the gorgeous shades of some exotic and tasty organically grown goods to add to your decor. 

4. The Lamp Feeling

La Casa del Rio, Family Houses Family Houses Modern kitchen
Family Houses

Family Houses
Family Houses
Family Houses

By changing the lighting in your kitchen you enhance the space available while decorating the room too. Hanging lamps add the most dramatic effect to a kitchen, while wall lamps, floor lamps and even table lamps can brighten up the space too.

5. Shelves

The kitchen 株式会社seki.design Kitchen
株式会社seki.design

The kitchen

株式会社seki.design
株式会社seki.design
株式会社seki.design

While cupboards end up taking up much more space in a kitchen, shelves are a great alternative that is elegant, traditional in style and also a great way to make your kitchen look and feel more spacious, open and cosy. So if you are considering getting rid of your old kitchen cabinets, then shelves might be the most economical replacement. A professional carpenter, will be your best bet to getting your kitchen storage perfect again.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Corner Space

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Making use of corners is essential in a small kitchen, and this breakfast nook is a great way to enjoy informal dining, a good cup of coffee and the morning newspaper and even makes an extension of the workspace.

7. Blackboard

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern kitchen
Atelier Grey

Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey

Blackboard paint is a great addition for any home, whether it be as a space to teach kids to read and write or even make use of as a reminder wall for shopping lists and school meetings. It's chic and different, while also being an inexpensive way to promote creativity in your home. These 6 Easy kitchen upgrades are great ideas for your home too!

A simple, modular family home that's fabulous
What idea would you implement in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks