A simple, modular family home that's fabulous

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a surprising home. It’s ideal for a modern family that enjoys chic and sleek style, creature comforts and futuristic appeal. Although the exterior looks like an ordinary home in the country, the interior is amazing, stylish and truly eye-catching. Looks are definitely deceiving when it comes to how sensational this house is, but wait until you see some of the fascinating features.
This modern family home utilised contemporary materials and stunning design to create a home that has an effortless and sophisticated exterior. The home has numerous windows, allowing natural light and fresh air to create a bright, brilliant and welcoming interior, while the façade is also being perfectly decorated by timber that makes the deck a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the sunshine.
The entrance to this home is without a doubt glitzy and glamorous, from the elegant entrance hall that makes this home simple spectacular to the gorgeous lighting that is inviting and cosy. The light fixtures included in the space accentuates the materials included in the chic and stylish décor, while also being enhanced by the metallic tones and artistic additions to the wall. The transparent balustrade is the perfect staircase to make this home entrance even more attractive. The interior designers really went above and beyond to make this home aesthetically appealing.
Open plan dining is now the usual order of business in modern homes, but that doesn’t mean that the dining area can’t be dramatic and attractive. The design is bold and filled with colour and texture that makes this home elegantly eclectic. Have you seen the striking cylinder shaped bar stools? While the dining table is perfectly adorned with futuristic looking lighting and natural light to accentuate the warmth of the interior.
This master bedroom is the perfect mix of furniture and accessories. The décor is warm and cosy, while the monochrome colour scheme that is combined with neutral shades of white and grey as well as the wooden floor makes the room perfectly balanced and comfortable.
The living room is artistic, comfortable and elegant, the fireplace is modern and adds a sophisticated design to the space, while the stacks of firewood are perfectly lined up for that chilly winter morning. The décor is a combination of wooden flooring for that rustic touch and glossy white cabinets to store all essentials.
This main bathroom is different and unbelievable, from the décor to the colour choice and even the fixtures and fittings. It's a bold choice for this interior, but it's amazing to see how colour can affect the décor of a home. The bathroom is elegant and spacious, with "his and hers" wash basins ensuring that the space remains neat and tidy.