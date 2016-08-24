A simple, modular family home that's fabulous

The entrance to this home is without a doubt glitzy and glamorous, from the elegant entrance hall that makes this home simple spectacular to the gorgeous lighting that is inviting and cosy. The light fixtures included in the space accentuates the materials included in the chic and stylish décor, while also being enhanced by the metallic tones and artistic additions to the wall. The transparent balustrade is the perfect staircase to make this home entrance even more attractive. The interior designers really went above and beyond to make this home aesthetically appealing.