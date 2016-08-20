11 beautiful bathrooms for your inspiration

Bathrooms can often be overlooked when it comes to design and decor, but this should not be the case! In fact, a bathroom should be one of the most important rooms on your list when it comes to interior design.

Your bathroom is the space where you come to be alone, relax in a hot bath or jump in a shower to get you ready for the day. It should inspire you and make you feel calm and centred.

Today we are going to look through 11 beautiful bathroom designs from some of the top professionals from around the world and see how we can make small little adjustments to our bathrooms to create stunning results!