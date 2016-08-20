11 beautiful bathrooms for your inspiration

Bathrooms can often be overlooked when it comes to design and decor, but this should not be the case! In fact, a bathroom should be one of the most important rooms on your list when it comes to interior design.
Your bathroom is the space where you come to be alone, relax in a hot bath or jump in a shower to get you ready for the day. It should inspire you and make you feel calm and centred.
Today we are going to look through 11 beautiful bathroom designs from some of the top professionals from around the world and see how we can make small little adjustments to our bathrooms to create stunning results!
Wood is a wonderful material to use in the bathroom, introducing a warm and earthy look and feel.
It's a durable material that works incredibly well in any space in the house. For the bathroom, it's hearty and homely.
Just remember that you should seal the wood in your bathroom so that the moisture and damp doesn't affect it. Pair it with white for the best results!
Artwork isn't just for the walls of your living room and hallways, it can play such a big role in your bathroom too!
If we look at this design, we can see how artwork can bring serenity and tranquility to a bathroom space along with some personality and charm.
You don't want your bathroom to be dark and dingy. Go for as much natural light as possible. Install large glass windows and integrate skylights into your ceiling.
Do you see in this image how the sunlight filters into the space, opening it up and making it seem that much bigger and more spacious?
A fabulous way to incorporate a bathroom into your bedroom without the claustrophobia and space constraints of walls, is to use the flooring to separate the two spaces. In this design, we can see how the wooden floors from the bedroom lead onto a sleek, white mat where the bathroom is situated.
This is just one of the many ways you can divide the space between the bathroom and the bedroom without having to build walls.
Have a look at these tips: separate your room without building walls.
If your bathroom is small (or even if it is large) add a mirror to visually expand the space. You'll make the bathroom seem that much bigger.
A mirror is also a wonderful functional element in a bathroom. Not does it allow you to see what you're doing when you're applying your make-up or brushing your teeth, but you can also store personal items in a cabinet behind the mirror, keeping them neatly out of sight.
Have a look at these small but utterly smart bathrooms for inspiration when it comes to your small bathroom.
Use tiles or paint to add some colour, texture and personality to your bathroom. There are so many different options available, which can covert your bathroom from a small and dark space into a fun, trendy and stylish room.
Add some smart shelves, cabinets and drawers into your bathroom to create smart storage solutions where you can store towels, soaps and personal products neatly out of sight.
In this image, we can see how the design professionals have included a wooden shelf above the toilet where decor items can be put on display. Opt for candles or bath salts to bring a peaceful ambiance to the space.
Go for an all white bathroom to create a very elegant and sophisticated space. The white walls and floors will work in harmony with the glass used for the mirrors, windows and shower encasing.
Add all white towels and accessories and decor for an extra sophisticated look and feel!
You'll feel like royalty every time you walk through the door!
These designers have really got creative with this bathroom design, opting for stone basins and tubs, which work in harmony with the terracotta walls, creating a gorgeous little haven with a rustic touch.
This look is completed by the strategic use of lighting throughout the bathroom, including the candles and the soft lights featured along the wall.
It feels like a little cave where you can escape from the rest of the world.
Black and white creates a very dramatic effect so use it in your bathroom to create the funkiest and most trendy space on the block!
In this design, we can see how black and white with geometric lines and shapes can really enhance a small bathroom.
You can also go for black floors with white walls or vice-versa. Another option is to go for black and white checkered floors.
In this image, we can see how the designers have added a stone facade along the entire length of the wall. This integrates the bathroom with nature, making this space very earthy, tranquil and peaceful.
Another option is to add plants, trees or flowers into the bathroom.
Have a look at these best materials for the bathroom.