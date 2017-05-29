DIY: 8 things to throw away immediately

Sometimes the best home improvement doesn't involve getting anything new, but rather turfing a bit of what you've got (responsibly and in an eco friendly manner, of course).

Few things are as exhilarating as clearing out cluttered spaces and seeing those floors (and walls and closets and cupboards) open up again with brand new space. Yes, it can be hard work (depending on your hoarding habits), but the end results are always worth it.

However, sometimes we don’t know where to start. The kitchen? The bathroom? And which things can we toss with the certain knowledge that we won’t be looking for them come next week?

Relax – this is homify, remember? We have a few stylish solutions to every problem, including this one! Sit back, and read on…