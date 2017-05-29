Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

DIY: 8 things to throw away immediately

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
APARTAMENT GARNIZON W GDAŃSKU, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Industrial style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Sometimes the best home improvement doesn't involve getting anything new, but rather turfing a bit of what you've got (responsibly and in an eco friendly manner, of course). 

Few things are as exhilarating as clearing out cluttered spaces and seeing those floors (and walls and closets and cupboards) open up again with brand new space. Yes, it can be hard work (depending on your hoarding habits), but the end results are always worth it. 

However, sometimes we don’t know where to start. The kitchen? The bathroom? And which things can we toss with the certain knowledge that we won’t be looking for them come next week? 

Relax – this is homify, remember? We have a few stylish solutions to every problem, including this one! Sit back, and read on…

1. Expired foods and spices

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all have them: packets of spices and cans of food that are way past their best-before dates. What’s the use of storing them, as all they do is gobble up much-needed space?

Tackle that pantry, kitchen cabinet, and wherever else you keep your food stuff, and start picking out the culprits.

2. Excess boxes and storage containers

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Most household items we buy tend to come in boxes and plenty of plastic packaging. And most of us tend to shove these boxes into a closet somewhere in case we might need them. Here is a tip: you won’t! 

Get rid of them immediately – but do the green thing and recycle instead of just dumping them all in that garbage bag.

3. Chipped crockery

Classic mugs Blue Dot Pottery Ltd KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd

Classic mugs

Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd

We are sure your friend will forgive you for throwing out that chipped tea cup she bought you. And while you’re at it, check which of your crockery items have chips or cracks in them – they are of no good to you, so you know what to do.

4. Old shoes

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern dressing room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

If you have a few pairs of the same shoes in various states of disrepair, it might be time to do some closet cleaning. You know which ones you haven’t worn in the past few months. 

Besides, someone else out there will be most grateful for those forgotten (and unused) shoes that are currently taking up space in your closet.

5. Old clothes

APARTAMENT GARNIZON W GDAŃSKU, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Industrial style dressing room
Sikora Wnetrza

Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza

Along with your shoe collection, be sure to do a stock take of your clothes as well and send them along to the goodwill shop/charity. Your closet/wardrobe will most definitely thank you for the new space. 

homify hint: An old but good trick is to turn all of your hangers to face in the opposite direction, and then switch the relevant ones around whenever you wear that particular item of clothing. This way you can see which items you are wearing frequently, and which ones are eating up valuable closet space. 

Don’t forget to check out these: Alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.

6. Old DVDs

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Media room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

With a multitude of online subscription services available these days, not that many people stock up on DVDs as they used to – why should they, seeing as how much space those flicks can take up?

So, unless you’re a die-hard movie lover who watches those films repeatedly on a regular basis, feel free to get rid of those DVDs or donate them. Your home will definitely feel less cluttered and you will have some new space to store more essential household items.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Books you don’t read or like

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Media room
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

We’re not heartless, so we are not forcing you to throw out your Harry Potter series, but there must be some books in your house that you know for a fact you’re never going to read again. After all, what is the point of stocking up on reading material that you don’t even like?

homify hint: You know what they say about one man’s trash. Libraries, community centres, schools, and second-hand bookstores are often quite happy to receive donated books (if they’re appropriate and in good shape).

8. Expired medication and lotions

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Most of us have bathroom cabinets riddled with expired shampoos, old medication, and goodness knows what else. Time for a clear out: open those drawers and vanity cabinets now and toss everything that is deemed unnecessary. 

Focus on items such as empty containers, used razors, and expired makeup products. 

And then, enjoy the new-found space you have managed to clear up in your house! 

Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

​Die Durban huis wat baie aandag trek
Did we overlook something? Tell us which other items can be cleared out to free up more space at home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks