DIY: 8 things to throw away immediately

Sometimes the best home improvement doesn't involve getting anything new, but rather turfing a bit of what you've got (responsibly and in an eco friendly manner, of course).
Few things are as exhilarating as clearing out cluttered spaces and seeing those floors (and walls and closets and cupboards) open up again with brand new space. Yes, it can be hard work (depending on your hoarding habits), but the end results are always worth it.
However, sometimes we don’t know where to start. The kitchen? The bathroom? And which things can we toss with the certain knowledge that we won’t be looking for them come next week?
We all have them: packets of spices and cans of food that are way past their best-before dates. What’s the use of storing them, as all they do is gobble up much-needed space?
Tackle that pantry, kitchen cabinet, and wherever else you keep your food stuff, and start picking out the culprits.
Most household items we buy tend to come in boxes and plenty of plastic packaging. And most of us tend to shove these boxes into a closet somewhere in case we might need them. Here is a tip: you won’t!
Get rid of them immediately – but do the green thing and recycle instead of just dumping them all in that garbage bag.
We are sure your friend will forgive you for throwing out that chipped tea cup she bought you. And while you’re at it, check which of your crockery items have chips or cracks in them – they are of no good to you, so you know what to do.
If you have a few pairs of the same shoes in various states of disrepair, it might be time to do some closet cleaning. You know which ones you haven’t worn in the past few months.
Besides, someone else out there will be most grateful for those forgotten (and unused) shoes that are currently taking up space in your closet.
Along with your shoe collection, be sure to do a stock take of your clothes as well and send them along to the goodwill shop/charity. Your closet/wardrobe will most definitely thank you for the new space.
homify hint: An old but good trick is to turn all of your hangers to face in the opposite direction, and then switch the relevant ones around whenever you wear that particular item of clothing. This way you can see which items you are wearing frequently, and which ones are eating up valuable closet space.
With a multitude of online subscription services available these days, not that many people stock up on DVDs as they used to – why should they, seeing as how much space those flicks can take up?
So, unless you’re a die-hard movie lover who watches those films repeatedly on a regular basis, feel free to get rid of those DVDs or donate them. Your home will definitely feel less cluttered and you will have some new space to store more essential household items.
We’re not heartless, so we are not forcing you to throw out your Harry Potter series, but there must be some books in your house that you know for a fact you’re never going to read again. After all, what is the point of stocking up on reading material that you don’t even like?
homify hint: You know what they say about one man’s trash. Libraries, community centres, schools, and second-hand bookstores are often quite happy to receive donated books (if they’re appropriate and in good shape).
Most of us have bathroom cabinets riddled with expired shampoos, old medication, and goodness knows what else. Time for a clear out: open those drawers and vanity cabinets now and toss everything that is deemed unnecessary.
Focus on items such as empty containers, used razors, and expired makeup products.
And then, enjoy the new-found space you have managed to clear up in your house!
