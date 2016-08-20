A simple, cosy and affordable home you'll love

From sunny South African to chilly Scandinavia, homify 360° just loves travelling low and high to bring you innovative architectural projects worldwide. Today’s discovery takes us east – Japan, to be exact – where architectural firm Komagura Architects treats us to a space that is the epitome of tranquillity.
Light-toned timbers, pristinely maintained gardens, spacious layouts, and an overall ambience of peacefulness are just some of the outstanding features in this beauty. In addition, this house also makes use of a few polygon-shaped forms to treat its owners (and us) to a dynamic and very unexpected composition.
Shall we take a look?
We kick off with an extraordinary view of the front façade – just look at that geometrically intricate design of the house. Various angles, lines, surfaces and layers intermingle with each other most interestingly, creating a great sense of depth for the house. This is also a very clever trick in making the house seem larger and more elongated than it actually is.
Neutral is the name of the colour game, for the facade boasts peaceful tones of greys and dusty timber, accentuating the modern and angular structure of the house even further.
To counteract with the man-made structure, some fresh trees pop up behind the front wall, teasing us as to what might be hidden behind it…
Concrete may have won the game in the front side, but here at the entrance wood takes over. Ample panels of wood in warm caramel tones welcome us most amicably, creating a very gentle contrast with the bold and hard concrete we discovered at the front.
Notice the direction of the floor planks – they lead us to the door, enticing us to enter and discover the rest of this gorgeous property.
Need an architect or gardener? How about a carpenter or kitchen planner? Our list of professionals can help you out…
But before we brace the interiors, let’s first take a peek at what that front lawn has to offer. Does this not look like the perfect little garden to enjoy some tea and a chat? Or a good book? Or anything, just as long as you can have a comfy sit-down among those plants, flowers, and beautiful geometrically designed layouts?
Although the geometric design of the garden mimics the house’s, it also balances beautifully with the structure thanks to its fresh colours and lushness.
Most definitely a spa-like garden in our books!
Let’s help you: Have your own holiday garden…
We are just delighted at the amount of timber we discover on the inside. Wooden panelling adorns the walls with perfect precision, while the wooden floors add just the right amount of gleam and shine.
It’s an interesting ambience of mountain cabin, spa, and sauna combined, especially once the natural light starts seeping in through the glass doors.
As we can see, the balcony outside presents more than enough space for when the homeowners feel like catching some fresh air, with ample legroom for a few chairs, side tables, and perhaps some potted plants as well.
What do you think?
The serene vibe continues onto the open-plan living room, where wood continues to do its best with its warmth and raw, natural beauty.
Although not furnished at this point, it is clear that there is enough space for a few comfortable chairs, a dining spot, and perhaps even a study/home office section at the back.
The windows and glass doors allow ample natural light to filter in, but we must make mention of the stunning artificial lighting fixtures as well. Those ceiling downlighters and hanging lamps all add some fantastic dazzle to the space, bouncing most deliciously off the wooden surfaces.
Feeling relaxed and tranquil yet? So do we!