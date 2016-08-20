A simple, cosy and affordable home you'll love

From sunny South African to chilly Scandinavia, homify 360° just loves travelling low and high to bring you innovative architectural projects worldwide. Today’s discovery takes us east – Japan, to be exact – where architectural firm Komagura Architects treats us to a space that is the epitome of tranquillity.

Light-toned timbers, pristinely maintained gardens, spacious layouts, and an overall ambience of peacefulness are just some of the outstanding features in this beauty. In addition, this house also makes use of a few polygon-shaped forms to treat its owners (and us) to a dynamic and very unexpected composition.

Shall we take a look?