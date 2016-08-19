Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 modern facades perfect for privacy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern houses
Big brother is definitely watching: ad tracking, drones, location services, CCTV… it seems that privacy has become a much sought-after feature these days.  

However, let’s not forget that one’s house is sacred and private, and we all have the right to enjoy as much solitude (and safety) at home as we want. It is the one space that should allow us to break away from the crowded world without having to worry about who’s watching us.

On that note, let’s take a look at 12 ultra modern homes who clearly feel the same, as they treat their owners to closed-off façades that are perfect for privacy.

1. Some generous wooden panelling to add both privacy and shade

PLATE HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist house
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

2. A solid front volume with windows located at the back (and high up)

ヤマモミジの家, 一級建築士事務所 Kenso Architects 一級建築士事務所 Kenso Architects Classic style houses
一級建築士事務所 Kenso Architects

3. Some stylish blinds for those prying eyes

HARMONIA | 高級注文住宅 | 2013 GOOD DESIGN AWARD, Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Modern houses
Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects

4. A modern stone wall (and garden plants) that shields the downstairs windows

CASA EN GOLF CLUB NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, Ramirez Arquitectura Ramirez Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Ramirez Arquitectura

Want to see more of this stylish residence? Then take a look at: This Modern Family Home is a Hole In One.

6. These small windows are perfect for enhancing some privacy

House I, 浅井アーキテクツ一級建築士事務所 浅井アーキテクツ一級建築士事務所
浅井アーキテクツ一級建築士事務所

House I

5. Nosey neighbours? This no-windows façade knows the secret

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

7. Strategically placed trees help with both privacy and a delightful front yard

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern houses
Studio Gilson Barbosa

We’re not just limited to trees, you know. Take a look at our wide variety of garden features here on homify.

8. This house leaves the windows for its top volume

KGNHR, YUCCA design YUCCA design Minimalist house
YUCCA design

9. How about a stunning, gated archway to protect your front entrance?

Antique Gate House, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Eclectic style houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

10. Plain and simple façade in front, but a lush and inviting garden at the back

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern houses
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

11. Hiding the front door behind a striking stone wall and inserting narrow windows on the top floor

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

12. Tiny slits in the bottom volume, with the larger windows appearing up high and further back from the road

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

A Cape Town home undergoes a stunning transformation
What other ideas can you think of to improve privacy at your house?

