​12 modern facades perfect for privacy

Big brother is definitely watching: ad tracking, drones, location services, CCTV… it seems that privacy has become a much sought-after feature these days.

However, let’s not forget that one’s house is sacred and private, and we all have the right to enjoy as much solitude (and safety) at home as we want. It is the one space that should allow us to break away from the crowded world without having to worry about who’s watching us.

On that note, let’s take a look at 12 ultra modern homes who clearly feel the same, as they treat their owners to closed-off façades that are perfect for privacy.