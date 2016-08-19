From ruins to a lovable family home

Along with speeding up the next hot trend, time tends to leave its mark on all things, including structures. What was once brand new and gleaming with style is now old and ruined.

But there’s always a silver lining, especially here on homify where we have such a huge dedication to style and aesthetically pleasing spaces. That is why our ‘before and after’ segments bring us such great joy, for they allow us to experience that dazzling beauty of freshness all over again. And a new home.

Such as this one…