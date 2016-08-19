From ruins to a lovable family home

Along with speeding up the next hot trend, time tends to leave its mark on all things, including structures. What was once brand new and gleaming with style is now old and ruined.
But there’s always a silver lining, especially here on homify where we have such a huge dedication to style and aesthetically pleasing spaces. That is why our ‘before and after’ segments bring us such great joy, for they allow us to experience that dazzling beauty of freshness all over again. And a new home.
Such as this one…
There is no doubt that, once upon a time, this structure flaunted a great beauty. Those timber doors and that delightful little balcony hovering above certainly know how to grab attention.
However, that was a long time ago, and today this entry looks anything but inviting. Walls that haven’t seen a paintbrush in years (decades, perhaps), a roof that is slowly turning into a lawn, and surfaces showing clear signs of wear and tear – not the look anyone wants to go for when showing their house, is it?
It would seem our makeover artists also appreciated those timber doors and balcony, for they were kept in, albeit in more modern and styled-up versions.
Along with renovating these two features, the most significant change here is definitely those walls, which went from drab to fab thanks to some decent painting (and some very tranquil off-white tones).
Back in its golden days, the little balcony was used for socialising, relaxation, and a host of other functions that we still enjoy today – on other balconies rather, for this one is clearly past its heyday.
But that was before the renovation…
Along with receiving new modern railings, the balcony also got treated to a host of other improvements: cleaning, some more cleaning, painting, restoring, and bringing in a variety of new features and touch-ups.
Notice the huge improvement from overgrown roof to trendy (and clean) curved roof shingles.
We need to applaud the decision of bringing in glass doors, which allow some natural light to enter the interiors.
Speaking of interiors…
A staircase’s main function is to transport us from floor A to B – but that doesn’t mean it can’t look fashionable while doing so.
Unfortunately, these old steps were far removed from an elegant look, uncomfortably wedged in-between walls coated in a sickening was-lilac-but-now-not-so-sure-anymore colour.
We couldn’t believe our eyes either, but yes: these are the same steps as before.
In addition to breaking out one of the walls to allow some vision and breathing, the staircase received an astonishing makeover: dull-looking concrete was turned into light timber, and the entire colour palette got transformed into a light and bright vision of neutrals.
Dull walls, boring flooring, and doors that look like they have given up on life – no wonder a makeover was deemed appropriate for this two-storey apartment building.
Thank goodness this space also got treated to a makeover, turning it into a beautiful minimalist style living room. Along with new wall paint and floor tiles, some decent doors were also brought in.
And as the wall that used to separate this space from the stairway was torn out, it means some visual spaciousness and air can now flow freely around here.
Those new beige wall tiles lead us into a bathroom, which looks most modern these days. Neutral is the name of the game here, with white and earthy tones ruling that colour palette most delightfully.
Of course new features include the glass shower door, porcelain sink and toilet, towel railing, lighting… just about everything!
As the heart of any home, it is important to keep that kitchen looking stylish and functional at all times. Just see how light and bright this culinary space looks!
Our favourite addition? Most definitely that charming backsplash, with various tiles lending some pattern, colour, and character to the new kitchen.
Notice the interesting cabinet- and cupboard handles – there are none! Tiny holes were drilled into each door, avoiding the use of unnecessary accessories.
In keeping with the neutral colour palette, a fudge-toned timber adorns the ceiling, lending a charming and homely vibe to the new interiors.
Could you have foreseen such an amazing improvement on this old and ruined structure? It certainly caught us by stylish surprise!