A suburban South African home gets a modern upgrade

From west to east and Scandinavia to Japan, homify brings you noteworthy architectural creations for your inspiration – and viewing pleasure. Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Bloemfontein, located in the Free State, South Africa, where an architect duo make it their mission to design upscale domestic residences.

With a firm belief in modern principles, these creators of stylish structures also take the relevant locations into consideration, letting climate, materials, colours, and region-appropriate features guide them in their designs.

Let’s take a look at one of their mini renovations.