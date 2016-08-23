The brilliant beach house transformation

This before and after project showcases the transformation of a sensational beach side home. It’s an unbelievable makeover that saw this modern home go from forgotten and forlorn to fascination and fabulous. The owners decided that their home should be a relaxing space, allowing for a comfortable atmosphere and a bedroom overlooking the ocean. Now who wouldn’t want to just enjoy the sound of the waves crashing against the shore while drifting to sleep, or how about enjoying a good book while catching a tan in their backyard? This home has it all! If you would like to see from this sensational Spanish home renovation then continue reading.
From this angle we see the yard that was neglected and derelict. The trees were unmaintained and dying, while the rest of this outdoor area looks like a dishevelled mess, this patio would not make a weekend at the beach enjoyable and fun. The outdoor experience is part of what makes a vacation the best time to unwind.
This property is only 60m² is size, which means that the space contributes to the lighting, and since this home receives very little sunlight, it looks cramped and lifeless. The outdated furniture and furnishings certainly don’t add any elegance to the space, the interior looks dull and boring.
This home definitely has some beach front elegance and luxury now! The use of all-white and cream colours creates a comfortable and relaxing environment, while the dark wooden cabinet is an excellent contrasting choice for decor. The living room now has an appealing spacious ambiance that is chic, modern and stylish, great work by an excellent team of interior designers.
This kitchen is now perfect for any social occasion or gourmet meal. The simple choice of neutral colours adds a comfortable atmosphere, while the natural lighting creates a perfect space, the artistically inspired ceiling lights definitely introduce a mood to the dining room, while the rest of this kitchen is modern and minimalist, with a touch of rustic flair.
This home is bathed in natural light and fresh air throughout the day, and is perfectly placed in front of a sliding door that shows the way to the patio area, that is now also an extension of the home. It's cool and comfortable and a fantastic way to celebrate seaside living. The interior is perfectly decorated to be relaxing, cosy and inviting, while also remaining trendy and tasteful in decor for years to come.
The patio of this home has seen a monumental renovation and could just be the favourite place of the home. From the peaceful outdoor dining area that make summer nights a fun, family affair to the outdoor barbecue facility, that is a great and entertaining addition to a home, while also being an interesting way to cook a meal for two or twenty.