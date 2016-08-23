The brilliant beach house transformation

This before and after project showcases the transformation of a sensational beach side home. It’s an unbelievable makeover that saw this modern home go from forgotten and forlorn to fascination and fabulous. The owners decided that their home should be a relaxing space, allowing for a comfortable atmosphere and a bedroom overlooking the ocean. Now who wouldn’t want to just enjoy the sound of the waves crashing against the shore while drifting to sleep, or how about enjoying a good book while catching a tan in their backyard? This home has it all! If you would like to see from this sensational Spanish home renovation then continue reading.