Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wardrobe ideas easy to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
DRESSING, Centimetre.com Centimetre.com Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Whether it be adding built-in cupboards, closets or re-organising your large wardrobe space, it’s time to think about beautiful closets for your bedroom. There is nothing more luxurious and stylish than having a bedroom that is neat and tidy to make you feel at ease when you come home. And these elegant wardrobe ideas can store everything from your shoes and coats to your bed linen and underwear. Chic and sleek stylish ideas are the inspiration for these modern closets that will make your bedroom even more sensational and functional.

1. Customized urban style

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

2. A retro space

Bangalô 3 irmãos - Praia de Tamandaré/PE, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura BedroomWardrobes & closets
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

3. Something for the hipsters

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

4. Elegant transparency

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

5. Spacious illusion witth mirrors

Dom w Markach, ArtDecoprojekt ArtDecoprojekt Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
ArtDecoprojekt

ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt

6. Functional practicality

DRESSING, Centimetre.com Centimetre.com Modern dressing room
Centimetre.com

Centimetre.com
Centimetre.com
Centimetre.com

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Light and clean ambiance

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom decor is unbelievable!

8. Perfect planning

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração BedroomWardrobes & closets
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

9. Easy to organize

Dormitório Masculino | Petrópolis, Monte Arquitetura Monte Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Monte Arquitetura

Monte Arquitetura
Monte Arquitetura
Monte Arquitetura

10. A flair of creativity

CAMERETTA TEXTURE, Voice Tec srl Voice Tec srl BedroomWardrobes & closets
Voice Tec srl

Voice Tec srl
Voice Tec srl
Voice Tec srl

11. A two-toned cabinet

Milan Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets gloss,laquered
homify

Milan Fitted Bedroom Furniture

homify
homify
homify

12. That rustic feeling

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

13. Wood and geometric design

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

14. Built-in the wall

Apartamento em Perdizes, Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design

Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design
Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design

15. Discreet and subtle corner unit

Linha Selfie , Henn Henn BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF
Henn

Henn
Henn
Henn

16. Ideal for small bedrooms

Furniture, CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE BedroomWardrobes & closets
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE

Furniture

CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE

17. Matching country style

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Sliding wooden doors

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A professional joiner will help you recreate this wardrobe in your home.

19. Colourful cabinet with recessed shelf

Cliente G, Link Interiores Link Interiores Classic style bedroom
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

20. Housed behind glass

Apartamento Du Lac, Studio 15 Arquitetura Studio 15 Arquitetura BedroomAccessories & decoration
Studio 15 Arquitetura

Studio 15 Arquitetura
Studio 15 Arquitetura
Studio 15 Arquitetura

Here are 14 Smart Closets for Small Homes.

​Taking a close look at a prefab home you'll love
Which wardrobe would you choose for your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks