Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cortinas tradicionales y modernas Kaaten, Kaaten Kaaten Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom is that part of the home that requires a practical yet elegant layout, as well as features that promote relaxation and comfort, allowing the resident to enter an escape into serenity and tranquillity, while being surrounded by soulful colours and chic style.

1. Neat and tidy

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

One of the sure fire ways to ensure that your room remains in perfect condition, is to keep it organised and cleaned on a daily basis, which stops clutter from piling up. Investing in a vacuum cleaner is therefore a must.

2. Common mistakes

homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

In this Ideabook we have a look at some common mistakes that amateurs often make when decorating and designing a bedroom.

3. Lack of privacy

Cortinas tradicionales y modernas Kaaten, Kaaten Kaaten Classic style bedroom
Kaaten
Kaaten

Bedroom décor and design should maintain privacy, serenity and elegant style, and there are easy ways to ensure that the bedroom is a private space, which includes the layout of the room entrance, as well as incorporating blackout curtains for a peaceful sleep.

4. Private bathroom choice

Renovierung einer Villa am Stadtrand von Salzburg zu einem luxuriösen Wohn-Loft, Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Modern bathroom
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

A private bathroom included in a master bedroom is a great way to emphasise that a bathroom is a private space, however an en-suite needs to be planned properly, a design such as this where the private bathroom is in full view of the bedroom violates personal space and boundaries.

5. The balanced approach

Apartamento, Spengler Decor Spengler Decor Classic style bedroom
Spengler Decor
Spengler Decor

One of the most common décor mistakes that interior designers witness, is when disproportionate furniture is chosen to decorate a small room, which only makes the room seems even smaller.

6. Bed choice

SAKURA KLASİK YATAK ODASI TAKIMI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

The most important furniture of the bedroom is of course the bed, but take care to ensure that the size and style are suitable for the room, or else the entire space will look unbalanced. Although many people simply adore the style of a royal bed in their bedroom, it takes up too much space and can mean you need to include less other furniture if this is the décor you’re opting for.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colour selection

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

When deciding on colours to make your bedroom an ideal space to relax and unwind, strong and bright colours might just have the opposite effect on your psyche, so go for bedroom colours that enhance comfort, elegance and of course tranquillity.

8. Appropriate lighting

Апартаменты в стиле Поп-Арт, ООО "ИНТЕРИОР" ООО 'ИНТЕРИОР' Modern style bedroom
ООО <q>ИНТЕРИОР</q>
ООО "ИНТЕРИОР"

Choosing appropriate lighting is another factor that aids elegant bedroom décor. Fantastic lighting also makes reading in bed easier, as well as watching television and when lighting is paired with a perfectly placed mirror, the room will look even more brilliant.

9. Design Inconsistency

Loft ESN, Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Modern style bedroom
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

When designing and decorating your bedroom, it is important to think about how the pieces of furniture and colours work with each other to create a comfortable space.

10. Unused furniture

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Try not to include large and multiple pieces of furniture in a bedroom as this will impede movement and add a cluttered look to the décor.

11. Furniture placement

NEWTOUCH, PS MİMARLIK PS MİMARLIK Classic style bedroom
PS MİMARLIK

PS MİMARLIK
PS MİMARLIK
PS MİMARLIK

Always take into consideration the geometric design of the room when planning the placement of furniture, this will have a dramatic effect on the overall décor.

12. Accessories

CHAMBRE " LIN ", Scenes d'interieuR Scenes d'interieuR Mediterranean style bedroom
Scenes d&#39;interieuR

Scenes d'interieuR
Scenes d&#39;interieuR
Scenes d'interieuR

By including a variety of unnecessary items and accessories in the bedroom décor, it distracts from the actual style and layout, making the room look cluttered and over the top. Here are 10 Inspirational Small Bedrooms.

The homify team have included some more tips to help you avoid making the wrong decor decisions:

A beautiful South African home that you're going to love
Which bedroom decorating mistakes are you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks