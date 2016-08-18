Three fabulous façade transformations to inspire you

Living in style involves much more than spotless floors and high-tech appliances. Those exterior spaces of your house also needs to look well-maintained. After all, how would you feel if you were invited to a house with dirty windows, peeled paint, and an overgrown front lawn?
Here on homify we like living tastefully, and we love sharing our tips with others, which is why we invite you to take a look at these three houses which each underwent a facelift. Whether it was a decent paint job or the patching up of a few cracks, one can clearly distinguish between the ‘before’ and ‘after’ results of the following residences.
Hopefully these fixer-uppers will inspire some creativity in you to unleash back home!
Nobody could be blamed for not giving this house a second glance. Before its renovation, the windows were boarded up, the porch was dark and dreary, and the top floor balcony was almost non-existent. On top of that, the olive green paint job did nothing to improve the situation, making matters actually worse.
What changes did the experts make to it?
From dull caterpillar to colourful butterfly! Every single feature that we didn’t approve of in the first image has now been transformed most stylishly.
First of all, the paint colours look amazing, zhooshing up the entire façade into a joyful and welcoming residence. Secondly, the porch on the top floor has been opened up most stylishly.
The ground floor’s dull-looking white gate has also been replaced by a very modern panelling, still ensuring privacy and safety for the owners, yet doing so in a much more elegant fashion.
On to house number two…
To be honest, there’s not a lot that is wrong with this façade – it looks like your normal suburban residence. It is safe, it looks secure, but it can also look so much different. But what is the use of playing it safe when it comes to design and style?
Bring in some creative inspiration, add some chic joy and modern glamour, and what do we get?
A stunning exterior façade that reflects the tastes and personality of its inhabitants. The natural stone of the walls adds a striking texture to the house, and the geometric design of the new garage gate mimics the pedestrian access gate quite cleverly.
The garage roof has been turned into a stylish little balcony, complete with a patch of garden for some freshness.
The exterior lighting fixtures seem to make a glowing difference at night, creating subtle highlights and an interesting interplay between light and shadow on the stone surfaces.
Would you say this transformation is an upgrade from the original structure?
As an interesting side note, this house features spacious interior rooms, an interesting series of stylish corridors, and a well-maintained garden; however, none of those features do anything to spice up the front façade, which does not really reflect modern style and inspiring taste.
That is exactly why its owners opted for a little transformation…
Ooh la la! A little chopping and changing sure did this house’s exterior surfaces a world of good. Cubic volumes intermingle quite stunningly with each other, while the colour palette dances between dramatic darks and elegant light neutrals.
Stone surfaces were brought in to highlight certain features, such as the newly renovated balcony on the top left side. And notice that we get to see a little bit more of the interior spaces, thanks to the improved windows/glass doors and interior lighting.
An astonishing transformation in our book!
