Three fabulous façade transformations to inspire you

Living in style involves much more than spotless floors and high-tech appliances. Those exterior spaces of your house also needs to look well-maintained. After all, how would you feel if you were invited to a house with dirty windows, peeled paint, and an overgrown front lawn?

Here on homify we like living tastefully, and we love sharing our tips with others, which is why we invite you to take a look at these three houses which each underwent a facelift. Whether it was a decent paint job or the patching up of a few cracks, one can clearly distinguish between the ‘before’ and ‘after’ results of the following residences.

Hopefully these fixer-uppers will inspire some creativity in you to unleash back home!