​A South African home with an international feeling

Here on homify 360°, we like to treat you to a wide variety of structures, ranging from elegantly glamorous to unapologetically modern, to good ol’ country and charmingly rustic. Today’s piece, however, decided to treat us with a bit of each of these styles, and then some…

Located in Wilderness, the gorgeous seaside town in the Garden Route, South Africa, this house knows just how to make an unforgettable impact. Those who are familiar with this part of the country know that it is quite well known due to its striking scenery: lush forests, a never-ending assortment of plants and flowers, wild animals, and long sandy beaches. Well, as of today, you will have another image imprinted in your mind when thinking of Wilderness – that of a most exceptional house that looks like it sprung up from an indigenous fairytale.

What is so special about this structure (or should we say ‘structures’)? It is in actual fact three separate buildings that are linked with each other via paths and decks. They all showcase a strong African style, but also tease us with different touches gathered from international designs, such as Turkish and Persian.

And, of course, there is always that breathtaking landscape that surrounds this unique home.

Shall we take a closer look?