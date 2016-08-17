A Johannesburg home that's lovable inside

From colossal mansions to country villas, homify 360° aims to bring you the best and the brightest when it comes to architectural creations worth discovering. Today’s highlight comes to us from good ol’ Johannesburg (Bedfordview, to be exact), where an ultra stylish architectural firm shows us what some creative thinking, glamorous inspiration, and a dedication to excellence can achieve.
We kick off with what turns out to be a bang: the exterior façade / front view of the house. A delicious mix of materials (wood, concrete, stone, glass, etc.) flaunts a striking vision, telling us firmly that this house is anything but simple.
Although of the modern style (check out those neutral tones and linear designs), the house also shows off faint rustic touches, as well as a light hint at the bushveld setting (proudly South African, indeed).
Stepping back slightly (and switching on those interior lights) makes for an ultra glamorous transformation. The residence lights up magically with golden glows, complementing the exterior materials terrifically.
From this angle we can also see how dominant the linear design of the house is, with a flat roof, balconies, terraces, windows, and almost every surface sporting a cubic volume of some sort.
Time to see what the interiors have to show us – and similar to the exterior surfaces, the interior ones are simply breathtaking.
The neutral palette continues, albeit in a softer and more elegant version. Creams and dusty beiges adorn most of the décor and furniture pieces, lit up stylishly by the light seeping through those generous windows.
Although this residence is far from small, the interior open-plan layout helps to make it look even more open and spacious.
We all know the importance of including a focal piece in each room – one element that grabs attention and complements the surrounding pieces most stylishly. It goes without saying that the grand staircase, spiralling most majestically from one floor to the next, takes up most of the focus in these open-plan spaces.
But don’t overlook that fabulous chandelier dangling from the ceiling and joining the crisp-white steps on their way down.
Up the stairs is where we locate the private areas of the house, such as the bedrooms. Mimicking the same earthy colour palette from the rest of the house, the main suite also knows the importance of natural lighting, as it flaunts buckets full of daylight glows to make the room seem even more bright and open.
A splendid assortment of textures and patterns can be found here, with multiple fabrics conjuring up a dreamlike space – what else would one expect from a master suite?
We have time for one last look before concluding this tour – and we picked (what we think) is one of the best ones: the outside terrace where the swimming pool is located.
Here we can see how the house’s timeless look isn’t its only strong point: the way it plays with both transparent and solid surfaces is exceptionally successful, making the interior rooms and exterior spaces melt together.
Just see how those gigantic windows and glass doors open up to invite the terrace and surrounding landscape inside, creating an almost seamless flow from one space to the next.
Most definitely one of our ultimate modern favourites here on homify!