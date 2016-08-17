A Johannesburg home that's lovable inside

We kick off with what turns out to be a bang: the exterior façade / front view of the house. A delicious mix of materials (wood, concrete, stone, glass, etc.) flaunts a striking vision, telling us firmly that this house is anything but simple.

Although of the modern style (check out those neutral tones and linear designs), the house also shows off faint rustic touches, as well as a light hint at the bushveld setting (proudly South African, indeed).