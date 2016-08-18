A Johannesburg house that this family built with security in mind

At homify, we love exploring local South African architecture. With architect and design professionals like Meulen Architects, it's no hardship! Their futuristic designs and cutting-edge structures are a force to be reckoned with.
Today, we are going to explore a predominantly concrete home that brings sophistication and raw edge to the design game. This Johannesburg-based home also features every comfort that a family could possibly need.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see how concrete plays such a dominant role. Concrete floors lead up to a concrete perimetre wall as well as concrete stairs, which lead up to the entrance. Concrete is the main material used throughout the facade.
The concrete is rough and rugged, creating a very imposing look. This also ensures privacy and safety for the family that lives inside this home. The glass that we can see used above it softens the effect however, making it look very sleek and modern.
The designers have also used modern lighting throughout the exterior to soften the facade and illuminate certain details and designs. This is a great tip!
The entrance looks like we are entering a spaceship! The designers have gone for a very clean and minimalist look with the concrete and the glass contrasting beautifully with one another. Don't you love the back lit steps that lead up to the front door?
The little windows bring geometric lines and a new dynamic to the space.
The entrance is enclosed in an alcove, again offering the family privacy.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look sophisticated and welcoming all at the same time, which is exactly what the designers have managed to achieve here.
If we go around to the back of the home, we can see that glass plays a far more dominant role than the concrete that we saw at the front of the house. This allows the interior spaces to flow out onto the exterior spaces in the privacy of the back yard.
From this angle, we can also see how grand and sophisticated the home is. There have been no restrictions in terms of size, allowing this home to flow over several levels and spill out onto an expansive garden.
Throughout the interiors, we will find gorgeous and tasteful additions to the house that enhance the raw structure including sculptures and artwork.
This sculpture brings a soft and feminine twist to the raw materials that have been used for the exterior and interior design.
Remember that less is more when it comes to decor items. Choose a few pieces that will really add quality to your home rather than a lot of pieces that will simply crowd or clutter it.
What we will soon find out is that this house truly features everything that a modern family home could possibly feature.
Because this home is based in Johannesburg, which has very cold winters, the swimming pool has been placed inside and is heated. This allows the family to play games and exercise in the pool all year round.
The pool area opens up onto the garden, however, thanks to glass doors that slide back. This allows this space to be used in the warm summer months as well, connected to the garden.
From this angle, we can also see the open plan design of the home and how the living spaces flow into another, despite the different floors.
In this image, we come across a little living room cum bar cum wine cellar, showing how the designers have turned every little corner into a functional and comfortable space that the family can utilise.
In this design, we can see how concrete plays a role, bringing in the more rustic look and feel. This is complemented by the silver sofas and grey rug. The wooden ceiling and light brings a touch of warmth to the space, however, making this space feel like a little cocoon.
Wouldn't you want to enjoy an after dinner glass of sherry here?
Have you ever seen such an impressive living room?
Featuring panoramic views of the Johannesburg skyline, this living room bursts into the other living spaces on the floor, creating an expansive and interactive area that the whole family can enjoy.
You'll notice that the designers have gone for neutral and elegant tones throughout these spaces, ensuring that the views are the focal point in this space. They've added a vase of flowers or a pot plant here or there for some subtle decor and design—a great tip!
This home also features outdoor spaces that are as comfortable as the indoor spaces, like we see in the form of this patio bar.
In South Africa, you really want to utilise the summer months so investing in good quality outdoor spaces such as braai terraces or an outdoor dining area is always a good idea. Opt for darker, more neutral colours like the designers have done here as well as durable furniture that will last no matter what the weather conditions.
What you would have noticed throughout the design of this home is how green has been integrated. Whether its vases of flowers or vertical gardens, these breathe new life into a home—especially if it is made of quite a dark and heavy material such as concrete.
Even a sophisticated home deserves a bit of spunk.
In this area of the house, which the family use as a small office space, the designers have added some creativity and innovation. On the left, we can see a shelf in a very unusual shape, which brings a very funky element to the home. This works in harmony with the trendy lamps that hang from the ceiling.
Another way to get creative would be to add some splashes of colour into the home in the form of some cushions or one piece of furniture. Remember you home is a reflection of who you are so it should ooze personality and style.
We told you that this home has every possible detail covered when it comes to a family home!
In this room, the designers have created a personal gym where the family can work out together without having to leave their home. If you have a spare bedroom or space, this can be a great way to utilise it.
Meulen Architects don't just design bedrooms, they design master suites that feature a mini-home in them!
In this image, we can see how the master bedroom features a little living room as well as balcony with a small dining area. This is a wonderful space where mom and dad can enjoy some time together away from the rest of the family if need be. They can watch television, enjoy a cup of tea in the fresh air and get some rest privately and quietly.
Don't you love the modern lights that have been included in this space, which add a very trendy touch to the room?
The kid's bedroom is just as impressive as the master bedroom, but the designers have had a little bit more fun creatively with it. They've added some yellow tones to the space as well as some gorgeous animal wall art.
Wall art is a great addition to any room, especially the kitchen or the bedroom. It's very budget-friendly and all you have to do with it is stick it on. Once you've grown out of the design or style of it, you simply peel it off!
We end off our tour looking at the fire pit—the perfect outdoor space for the family to enjoy.
A fire pit is a wonderful addition to a family home as it becomes the focal point, which the family can gather around.
In the background, we can see a very glamorous looking outdoor dining space, that is very well-lit. Don't you love how the fire pit is sunken into the ground, surrounded by benches so that it can be enjoyed separately to the dining space?
This is a home that any family would turn green from envy exploring. Do you see how gorgeous concrete can be?