A Johannesburg house that this family built with security in mind

From the outside of the home, we can see how concrete plays such a dominant role. Concrete floors lead up to a concrete perimetre wall as well as concrete stairs, which lead up to the entrance. Concrete is the main material used throughout the facade.

The concrete is rough and rugged, creating a very imposing look. This also ensures privacy and safety for the family that lives inside this home. The glass that we can see used above it softens the effect however, making it look very sleek and modern.

The designers have also used modern lighting throughout the exterior to soften the facade and illuminate certain details and designs. This is a great tip!

