A small and simple but lovable South African home

Bloemfontein-based architect professionals, SM!T Architects, were requested by clients to add a modern element to their traditional Waverley home. They wanted a playroom where the kids could play and entertain themselves, which would also double up as a guest room.

Because of its close proximity to the swimming pool and gorgeous garden, this room needed to also be used for a third function: a pool and entertainment room.

Today, we will witness how the designers rose to the challenge, creating a beautiful and modern playroom that will leave us all wanting the same one in our homes!