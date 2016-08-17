The transformation of a forgotten home

Today, we are going to travel to Spain to show you a small house on the sea that underwent a radical transformation. The house, which is located just a few steps from the sea, was quite old and not in very good condition. The spaces looked old and the garden was completely under-utilised and deserted.

Spanish professionals, Selecta Home, intervened, renovating this home so that it could live up to its potential. We will see how this home transformed from an old and not very functional space into a home that responds to every whim of modernity.

Shall we take a look?