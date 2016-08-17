The transformation of a forgotten home

Today, we are going to travel to Spain to show you a small house on the sea that underwent a radical transformation. The house, which is located just a few steps from the sea, was quite old and not in very good condition. The spaces looked old and the garden was completely under-utilised and deserted.
Spanish professionals, Selecta Home, intervened, renovating this home so that it could live up to its potential. We will see how this home transformed from an old and not very functional space into a home that responds to every whim of modernity.
Shall we take a look?
In this image, we can see how the courtyard and garden area was completely wasted. Although there isn't that much space to work with, there is so much potential here to create a pleasant area and extend the living space outside.
In this image, you can see the before and after of the facade.
The floors have been changed, the windows have been replaced and the design is far more modern with an elongated design. The old dilapidated front door was removed and replaced with a front door that features a smooth, wooden surface.
The walls have also received a fresh coat of paint, giving the front patio a more contemporary look and feel.
The interior of the house was very dark! The finishes are very old-fashioned, which doesn't help too much either.
The colours throughout the interior are very bland and fading and there is nothing attractive about the furniture.
Now we enter a new house where there is modernity around every corner. Glass windows ensure that natural lighting opens up the entire home, reinforcing the feeling of spaciousness. This works in harmony with the light colours and finishes.
The modern style of the furniture and the light colours also ensures a perfect balance between comfort and style.
If we head into the kitchen, we can see how space has been completely maximized.
To make this area more functional, the dining room table, which is designed with a smooth wooden surface, extends out into the living area. This forms a surface area that translates into a shelf, which sits above the modern cabinets.
There are a half a dozen chairs, which offer this space a very contemporary look and feel, as well as four lamps that add personality and complement the design of the room.
At the back of the room, we can see how the kitchen cabinets create a storage area where items can be kept neatly out of sight, keeping the room clear from clutter.
Don't you love how the grey tiles contrast with the white cabinets and cupboards?
The bedroom is very simple and bright. Without too many pieces of furniture, this becomes a very informal and relaxed atmosphere.
For convenience, a closet has been inserted into the wall, creating ample storage space. A pair of bedside tables and an unpretentious bed complete this space.
Wouldn't you want a holiday in this kind of home?
The old garden area has been completely transformed!
The result is very minimalist. A grill or braai has been integrated into this design, with a stone coating that becomes the focal point of the space.
Behind the food preparation area is a small shower. This allows residents to have a rinse after spending the day at the beach. You don't want to get sand in this house!
White stone has also been used to make flower beds, while the modern lighting systems enhance the detail of this space. Every square metre has been used effectively.
This home has been completely transformed!