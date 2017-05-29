Woodworking: ​6 small closets you can build yourself

We all know how practical a small closet/wardrobe is for storage as well as style—that's why we're showing you six beauties you can put together with a little bit of woodworking and a whole lot of home improvement enthusiasm.

Small spaces: can’t live with them… or can you? With some out-of-the-box thinking and dedication, any small space can be transformed into a visually spacious and stylish area, regardless of where in the house it is located.

That’s what we on homify are all about – helping you with the practical and stylish side of life. Today we are focusing on the closet; you use it at least twice a day, so obviously it has to have a certain sense of functionality. But what if that dressing space of yours is not as spacious as you would like it to be?

To help with inspiration for you, let’s take a look at 6 stylish ideas when it comes to small closets / dressing spaces.