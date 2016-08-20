A modern and cosy home in Mossel Bay

It is our great pleasure to bring you another beautiful South African house that can rival the best in the world. Like the stunning home we saw in Ballito, this project comes to us from another coastal town in our lovely country. Nestled on the quaint Garden Route of the Western Cape, this is the perfect holiday location for any time of year, or even a romantic spot to raise a family.

Today we will look at a house in this location that surely makes the most of its surroundings, and would be an amazing dwelling for any family to inhabit, whether it be for vacation or on a permanent basis. This project was completed by Rudman Visagie Architects, based in the same town.

Minimalism is definitely key in this design, as we will see in the subtle features and sleek simplicity. Now, we invite you to join us on a tour of this wonderful indigenous house and all of its subtle and stylish offerings.