20 pictures of small gardens you can make yourself

Putting your own garden together can sound like a challenging task requiring woodworking, landscaping and plenty of home improvement skills—but for a little space, it's not that tricky.

Today we will bring you some ideas that will inspire you to create a small green space in your home, either indoors or outdoors. With all of these options we bring to you today, there is no excuse not to have a small garden. The best? Not only are they beautiful ideas, but they are designs that can be done quickly and without investing a lot of money.

All these proposals are projects by registered professionals on homify from around the world who share our ideal to have a small garden in our home, and if you need any help, you can find an expert near you right here on the site. Now, let's waste no further time and dive into this pool of creativity!