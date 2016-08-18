9 sensational small kitchen bars you'll die for

If you have a small kitchen and you love to have a kitchen bar or a kitchen island, this post will give you many (many) ideas that you can adapt to different styles. Here you can note how to separate spaces, what colours to use, and which materials are best.

Your kitchen island does not have to be exactly the same as those discussed below, but pay close attention to the combinations of materials, textures and colours, and adapt them to your home. Remember that your small kitchen island must meet your specific needs. Let's see them!