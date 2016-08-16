A couple build their home in 50 square metres, with love and a low budget

A lack of space results in one of two things: a cluttered look, or some clever tricks to make that small space functional and stylish.

Here on homify we are all about style, which means if it’s a small space or a cluttered look, you can definitely expect some creative solutions from our side. Coming to us today is an amazing project from South Korea where a small and challenging building site resulted in some very creative ideas to turn limited legroom into a clever and stylish home.

And that’s just on the inside: outside, the architecture defies its small dimensions and boasts with a very spectacular look that one seldom sees – unless you’re a regular here on homify, of course.

But what makes this project even more unique is the fact that all of what we’re about to witness was achieved on a tiny budget, something which most of us are familiar with.

So, for the love of beauty and quality, and to get some stylish tips yourself, scroll right ahead…