Behind this wall is a truly beautiful home

You may or you may not be a fan of the modern style, but you can’t deny its special appeal. Straight lines, sleek surfaces, neutral colours, open spaces – these, and more, all contribute to the unique style that has captured the hearts of countless homeowners (and renters) worldwide.

To celebrate our love for the modern style here on homify 360°, we take a look at an eye-catching beauty located in Buenos Aires. Originally purchased in 2006 as a vacant corner lot spanning 15 x 30m, this plot was soon transformed into a super sleek residence by its style-loving owners and some very creative architects.

So, scroll on and treat yourself…