Behind this wall is a truly beautiful home

You may or you may not be a fan of the modern style, but you can’t deny its special appeal. Straight lines, sleek surfaces, neutral colours, open spaces – these, and more, all contribute to the unique style that has captured the hearts of countless homeowners (and renters) worldwide.
To celebrate our love for the modern style here on homify 360°, we take a look at an eye-catching beauty located in Buenos Aires. Originally purchased in 2006 as a vacant corner lot spanning 15 x 30m, this plot was soon transformed into a super sleek residence by its style-loving owners and some very creative architects.
Characteristic of the modern design style, the house portrays a very rigid image of rectangular and cubic volumes – clean and straightforward, yet very elegant.
With several grey tones, as well as a decent mix of creams and a subtle hint at a hot red, the stylish structure ensures that its presence doesn’t go unnoticed in the lush and green surroundings.
We need to draw attention to the upper volume’s one corner, where a combination of glass, travertine marble, and metal flaunts a very stylish spot. Crafted with precision and flaunted with pride, this house most certainly enjoys its ultra modern style, radiating an ambience that is just the right combination of elegance, rigidness, and charm.
The lavishness continues beyond that front wall, because what we discover there can only be described as utterly fantastic: a grand swimming pool, joined by a shaded terrace that functions as the exterior socialising spot.
A variety of furniture, decorative pieces, colours and textures make up a striking area that promises hours and hours of relaxation and outdoor fun.
Like we said: style and substance.
What would a house be if it lacked in the interior style department? Fortunately that is one concern that this residence does not have, as it treats its owners to a super stylish interior setting that exudes comfort and cosiness all round.
First up on our interior list is the living room, which seems formal enough to host guests, and yet includes enough charm and warmth for family time.
Taking its cue from the façade, the living room also boasts a predominantly neutral colour palette of creams and soft earth colours, with spots of hot tones splashed about.
On to the open-plan dining room and kitchen, where the modern style and winning colour palette continue to do their best.
Although the dining space is perfectly laid out and styled up, it is that gorgeous kitchen island that grabs our attention: gleaming timber extends into an informal dining table, conjuring up a second eating spot mere feet away from the main one.
Notice the open-riser staircase that allows us a near perfect vision of the surroundings, making the interior rooms seem more spacious and open.
A hallway’s main function is to link up different rooms, and although this one is quite successful in that department, it does so with a striking style: just get a look at those windows that add a sleek tranquillity to the interiors.
Going a long way in helping natural light seep inside, the windows are slightly frosted to ensure adequate privacy for the owners.
Before concluding our tour, we take one last look at that decadent socialising spot near the pool. But taking a night-time look makes a massive difference, for the variety of lighting fixtures transform this outdoor space into a glittering setting.
Those earth-red tones become red hot thanks to the lighting; the marble flooring lights up like a cream-coloured ember; and the pool’s waters look even more alluring thanks to the additional glow.
Doesn’t this space just seem like the perfect al fresco spot for family time, friendly get-togethers, exterior dinners, summer socialising, game night, and just about anything else you can think of?