5 low cost but awesome kitchen transformations

We love exploring beautiful projects here on homify, but it is even more inspiring when we can compare what it looked like before and after an intervention. So, in this ideabook we introduce to you five kitchen transformations which will surely inspire you to make a change in your own home.
If you are an avid chef, you will know that small changes in a recipe can make a big difference in a dish, and the same goes for the kitchen itself. Join us to take a look at the journey of five kitchens – some with a subtle change, others with more drastic arrangements, but all with impressive results. Let’s begin!
If we say that this is the state of a kitchen after the passage of a tsunami, it would not be too misguided! Chaos reigns in this space where nothing is coordinated with each other. In addition, all of the furniture are unmatched and unaligned, while the ceramic tiles do not go with anything. It is a cocktail which is difficult to digest.
Would you have placed a bet that this is the same kitchen? Well yes, it is. The transformation has been dramatic and where once we found absolute chaos, now reigns order. The appearance is that of a much broader, balanced, and sober kitchen.
Natural light is the only lifeline of this tiny, uncomfortable kitchen. Thanks to the windows, there is a connection to the outside and it is almost miraculous that you will not suffocate in this space.
When we reach the limit of our patience, all we can do is to exploit the boundaries, and that is precisely what has happened with this kitchen. The designers responsible for transforming this kitchen chose to tear down the walls connecting this space with the lounge, so creating a unique and much broader living area.
If at the beginning of this ideabook we saw one kitchen which suffered through a natural disaster, this one could well be the scene of a horror movie. Not a single corner is saved from deterioration, from the walls to the doors and through the remains of furniture which we can still appreciate.
Modernity sneaked into the design of this kitchen after a thorough renovation, offering a pleasant renewal. With grey as the main colour, elegance dominates in a space that has nothing to do with what we saw above.
They say those who rush, are not good counsellors, and we can certainly see their advice had been sought in this ensemble. Ineffective improvisation is present in this design that has little to do with the outcome after the renovation.
Replacing the dark wood with lighter shades was the first step in the transformation of this kitchen. As seen in the picture, this change provides a much lighter appearance. The feeling of spaciousness also introduces a touch of elegance, which increases its distinction.
As if the baby of the house had been responsible for decorating the kitchen, here we have a childlike design that displays patterns, shapes and colours which are combined without much coherence in any sense of the term.
Maturity has come to the design of this kitchen. Gone are the colours and children's prints, now we have a much soberer space. The transformation is based on the choice of elements that are calm, but cheerful colours. It is a simple kitchen which is also flirtatious and ready to offer the best performance.
