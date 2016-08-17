Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 low cost but awesome kitchen transformations

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Living room
Loading admin actions …

We love exploring beautiful projects here on homify, but it is even more inspiring when we can compare what it looked like before and after an intervention. So, in this ideabook we introduce to you five kitchen transformations which will surely inspire you to make a change in your own home.

If you are an avid chef, you will know that small changes in a recipe can make a big difference in a dish, and the same goes for the kitchen itself. Join us to take a look at the journey of five kitchens – some with a subtle change, others with more drastic arrangements, but all with impressive results. Let’s begin!

1. Before: Disastrous

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

If we say that this is the state of a kitchen after the passage of a tsunami, it would not be too misguided! Chaos reigns in this space where nothing is coordinated with each other. In addition, all of the furniture are unmatched and unaligned, while the ceramic tiles do not go with anything. It is a cocktail which is difficult to digest.

After: Brought to order

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

Would you have placed a bet that this is the same kitchen? Well yes, it is. The transformation has been dramatic and where once we found absolute chaos, now reigns order. The appearance is that of a much broader, balanced, and sober kitchen.

2. Before: A kitchen for hobbits

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Natural light is the only lifeline of this tiny, uncomfortable kitchen. Thanks to the windows, there is a connection to the outside and it is almost miraculous that you will not suffocate in this space.

After: Farewell to walls

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Living room
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

When we reach the limit of our patience, all we can do is to exploit the boundaries, and that is precisely what has happened with this kitchen. The designers responsible for transforming this kitchen chose to tear down the walls connecting this space with the lounge, so creating a unique and much broader living area.

3. Before: Kitchen horror

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

If at the beginning of this ideabook we saw one kitchen which suffered through a natural disaster, this one could well be the scene of a horror movie. Not a single corner is saved from deterioration, from the walls to the doors and through the remains of furniture which we can still appreciate.

After: Sobriety and elegance

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME Modern kitchen
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Modernity sneaked into the design of this kitchen after a thorough renovation, offering a pleasant renewal. With grey as the main colour, elegance dominates in a space that has nothing to do with what we saw above.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: Improvisation

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Holywell Cottage

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

They say those who rush, are not good counsellors, and we can certainly see their advice had been sought in this ensemble. Ineffective improvisation is present in this design that has little to do with the outcome after the renovation.

After: Use of space

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Holywell Cottage

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Replacing the dark wood with lighter shades was the first step in the transformation of this kitchen. As seen in the picture, this change provides a much lighter appearance. The feeling of spaciousness also introduces a touch of elegance, which increases its distinction.

5. Before: Child's play

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

As if the baby of the house had been responsible for decorating the kitchen, here we have a childlike design that displays patterns, shapes and colours which are combined without much coherence in any sense of the term.

After: A mature alternative

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

Maturity has come to the design of this kitchen. Gone are the colours and children's prints, now we have a much soberer space. The transformation is based on the choice of elements that are calm, but cheerful colours. It is a simple kitchen which is also flirtatious and ready to offer the best performance.

Now that we've seen in detail what can be done in a kitchen transformation, let's take a look at: 7 stunning bathroom transformations!

Comfortable and cosy modern living
Which of these transformations impressed you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks