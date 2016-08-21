8 super smart bedroom storage ideas

Storage is always a problem regardless of the size of your home or bedroom, but there is no better way to be organised then by ensuring that all your essentials are perfectly housed in your home without it looking untidy and cluttered. In this Ideabook, we will concentrate on super smart storage ideas for your bedroom, it may need some out of the box thinking, but your bedroom will be unbelievably elegant and attractive too. Whether it means creating extra storage beneath your bed or utilising closets more effectively, homify has an idea for you!