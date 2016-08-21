Your browser is out-of-date.

8 super smart bedroom storage ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Storage is always a problem regardless of the size of your home or bedroom, but there is no better way to be organised then by ensuring that all your essentials are perfectly housed in your home without it looking untidy and cluttered. In this Ideabook, we will concentrate on super smart storage ideas for your bedroom, it may need some out of the box thinking, but your bedroom will be unbelievably elegant and attractive too. Whether it means creating extra storage beneath your bed or utilising closets more effectively, homify has an idea for you!

1. The original and the best

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

We will never grow tired of sharing this amazing construction with you—so beautiful, so perfect, so smart.

2. A Step Above

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

In this image we see a bedroom that is small in size, but even though this room lacks space, the bed is perfectly fitted into the design, allowing for extra storage of essentials beneath the bed. This is a neat and tidy way to ensure that the room remains comfortable and uncluttered. This is definitely a décor inspiration to consider for your home.

3. Behind the Curtain

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

So adding a closet may be a costly affair, why not opt for a vintage style curtain to separate your bedroom from your clothing storage space, this creates a funky dressing room style that is extravagant and chic. Complete the look with brilliant lighting and neutral decor.

4. Usable Unused Space

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

This idea may require a bit more help from a professional carpenter, but draws beneath a bed is a great way to store those winter bed linens and extra cushions during the warm season. It also ensures that your bedroom is neat and tidy at any time of the day or night. This neutral colour wood has is attractive and can be combined with almost any bedroom decor.

5. For Your TV

ÖZEL KONUT - AHMET NURİ ÇİMEN SİTESİ ANTALYA, DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. BedroomAccessories & decoration
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

If you would like to incorporate a TV into your bedroom design but in a subtle way, then why not consider a storage space such as this for your TV? It’s the perfect way to snuggle up in bed on those warm winter days with a good movie or your favourite TV series, while not having the world able to see your secret TV. Technological advancements such as these are a must have for the homify team.

6. Lofty Heights

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This bedroom idea is a great idea for a teenager, there is space to sleep and even a dynamic study corner located under the bed. It’s daring and different, but the colour scheme and design make it a popular decorative choice that is unique and unusual. The simple colour scheme and perfect placement of everything from the desk to the library makes this décor a winning idea.

7. Cubed Affair

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc. AIDAHO Inc. Eclectic style bedroom
AIDAHO Inc.

AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

The bed and bedroom showcased in this image is another example of how vertical heights can be used to accentuate usable space. The multiple wooden cubes work as both storage space and steps to get into bed. It’s a fantastic yet functional idea that is easy to recreate in your own bedroom.

8. Clever Closet

Cobertura Piratininga 2015, Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

And finally, we have a look at how best to utilise your closet space for storage. There are so many new and exciting hangers and smart storage ideas for any items of clothing that decorating and designing your closet can be practical. By adding hangers such as this for your trousers, jeans and pants you will have more storage for your other essential clothing items. No more having to look for your favourite jeans, it’s perfectly organised and on display. Here are 14 Smart Closets for Small Homes.

Which is your favourite bedroom storage idea?

