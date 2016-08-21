A fantastic Fresnaye home gets a whole new look

This modern home in the luxurious suburb of Fresnaye, Cape Town is located is just outside the city. With sensational views of the mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, this home is elegant, spacious and perfectly designed to have panoramic views as well as the tranquillity and serenity of a home away from the madness of the city and the hectic world of deadlines and work. This home is unbelievable, from the gorgeous exterior, to the chic and minimalist interior as well as the stunning garden filled with nature’s beauty and lovely landscape.
The architects at Jenny Mills Architects in Cape Town, enjoy being a part of the building madness, which is why it is essential for them to be on site during the construction process. This also ensures that should there be any changes to the plan, the architects are able to give the go ahead. While this image shows a home that is still a work in progress, the home will without a doubt be eye-catching and attractive from every perspective.
The garden of this home is perfectly manicured and maintained to be a stunning sight that is comfortable and elegant too. The attention to detail means this outdoor space is comfortable and relaxing, while the landscape design makes it a usable extension of the interior. This garden is neat and tidy with a simple and stylish water feature too, adding to the sensation of this outdoor experience. The landscape design was crucial to this house. It meant creating links to adjacent green views and including picturesque sea views into the design too.
This image shows us the modern home entrance and front door. The perfect use of materials and custom designed door allows for a fantastic view of the interior, the lawn, pool and even the ocean. The front door adds a warm and welcoming environment to the home, now who wouldn’t want their guests to feel a sense of comfort from the exterior?
The minimalist design of this dining room is unbelievable, from the clean lines and neutral colours of this social space to the modern décor of the artwork showcased on the walls. It’s simple yet attractive and a great way to celebrate a décor that is chic and sleek in every way, the first image of this home interior certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Heading to the living room of this gorgeous and spacious home, we see an interior that values rich furnishings and a warm and inviting appeal that is stylish and elegant. It’s comfortable, while the textured materials of timber and neutral colour décor adds a cosy feeling of warmth and elegance. The interior of this home effortlessly flows into the exterior, allowing fresh air and style to become part of the home experience.
This home is smart in design and décor, with state of the art technology incorporated into the space, which includes a home cinema and amazing sound system. From this full view of the house, we catch a glimpse of the tranquil surroundings, the sensational views, the swimming pool and modern style that has made this home an absolute delight.