A fantastic Fresnaye home gets a whole new look

This modern home in the luxurious suburb of Fresnaye, Cape Town is located is just outside the city. With sensational views of the mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, this home is elegant, spacious and perfectly designed to have panoramic views as well as the tranquillity and serenity of a home away from the madness of the city and the hectic world of deadlines and work. This home is unbelievable, from the gorgeous exterior, to the chic and minimalist interior as well as the stunning garden filled with nature’s beauty and lovely landscape.