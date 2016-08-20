The transformation of an ideal Cape Town home

This modern home is set in Cape Town, South Africa. An idyllic city of majestic mountains and sensational coastlines. This before and after feature shows a home filled with perfect lighting, simple décor and in some cases even dramatic lighting and luxurious finishes. And while we haven’t seen what this living space looked like before the renovations began, we can definitely see what makes it so grand and gorgeous.
In this image, the home is still filled with clutter from the renovations, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch a glimpse of what the end result will look like. The interior designers have ensured that the open plan living space and kitchen area is without a doubt cosy and modern, with comfort and trendy style being the core focus of décor.
From this perspective we view one side of the kitchen that is perfectly decorated in elegant colours and monochrome mosaic tiles for that trendy and tasteful effect. The style is enhanced by the black cabinets being set up too. Gorgeous and dramatic décor.
This is the almost completed kitchen with just a few more finishing touches required. And while one side was decorated in black cabinets and elegant sophisticated colour, this perspective of the kitchen has a fun and vibrant décor. The white cabinets create a clean and contemporary minimalist look, while the blue backsplash adds a touch of colour too.
The living room of this home was decorated with brightness in mind, creating a luxurious and elegant appeal that is sophisticated and comfortable for residents and guests. Its neutral décor along with simple and translucent furnishings makes this living room a great and spacious part of the home.
Here we catch a glimpse of the chic and stylish interior that enjoys gorgeous glazing, allowing natural light to pour into the home throughout the day, while also creating a space where fresh air is part of the atmosphere.
This bathroom is nothing less than unbelievable. It's unique and dramatic in every way, from the fantastic lighting, to the sensational rain shower. This bathroom is sure to leave you revitalised and relaxed, ready to face another hectic day at work, or just comfortable enough to doze off to dreamland. It's perfect either way.