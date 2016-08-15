Easy ways to get a green wall in your home

We’ve all heard of gardens, and we know what walls are – but are you familiar with the ‘living green wall’? It’s the latest and greatest method of bringing fresh greenery into your home, even though it’s a concept that was realised way back in the 1930s.

Yes, living green walls are a real thing, and since they are not such a common appearance (not yet), it means having one in your home will place your residence a few stylish levels above your friends’.

So, to stir your inspiration (and treat you to some beautiful imagery as we usually do here on homify), sit back and take in these 5 ideas for living green walls.