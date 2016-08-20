A strong but cosy family home

This minimalist home is an attractive sight, from the cool exterior that is modern and stylish to the gorgeous garden that will leave you entertained for hours. This home is the minimalist dream of many. It’s a spacious home that is perfect for a modern family that value sophistication, elegance and of course a lovely living space. This home is a great addition to any suburb and has an interesting take on simple style that will make recreating this homify 360 feature a definite must. But, let’s see the home for ourselves and be simply inspired.