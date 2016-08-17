5 modern houses. With blueprints to get ideas!

In this homify ideabook, we are going to explore five plans of modern houses and then see the final result.

The plan is the graphical representation of a space or building. The purpose of the plan is to represent the multidimensional space on a flat surface. To begin to understand how a plan works, we must understand the scaling. For example, 10 metres will be represented by 1 centimetre. It will will read 1: 1 000. This notion will help us to better perceive the space the plan represents.

Of course an architect professional will help us to better understand what our future home will look like, but it is important to ask questions and learn everything that we can about the construction and remodeling of our home. This will allow us to really understand what the finished product will look like!

In this ideabook, we will look at five examples to better understand the relationship between the plan and the house. In this way, we can see how drawings and photographs can inspire the final result!

Will you be able interpret the five houses we are about to see from their accompanying drawings?