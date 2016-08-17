5 modern houses. With blueprints to get ideas!

In this homify ideabook, we are going to explore five plans of modern houses and then see the final result.
The plan is the graphical representation of a space or building. The purpose of the plan is to represent the multidimensional space on a flat surface. To begin to understand how a plan works, we must understand the scaling. For example, 10 metres will be represented by 1 centimetre. It will will read 1: 1 000. This notion will help us to better perceive the space the plan represents.
Of course an architect professional will help us to better understand what our future home will look like, but it is important to ask questions and learn everything that we can about the construction and remodeling of our home. This will allow us to really understand what the finished product will look like!
In this ideabook, we will look at five examples to better understand the relationship between the plan and the house. In this way, we can see how drawings and photographs can inspire the final result!
Will you be able interpret the five houses we are about to see from their accompanying drawings?
We wanted to show you this plan of the flat, because it is more friendly and easier to understand than an architect's version. The use of different colors and more elaborate representation of furniture helps us to more easily interpret the plan compared to the previous ones.
This wonderful home by Estudio Geya, can be seen in this plan, where the living room, kitchen, bathroom and garage make up the bottom floor. We can see how the kitchen can be accessed through the living space, while the bathroom is private.
This plan also shows us how the home opens up onto the back garden, while the dining room and kitchen are next to the stairs, which leads to the second floor.
In this image, we can see the living room, dining room and the garden in the background through the windows. There is also the kitchen at the end of the house.
The concrete structure is complemented by a false ceiling in the kitchen, which helps to separate this environment without needing to implement walls. Have a look at these tips: separate your room without building walls.
The modern decor is achieved thanks to the sober color palette.
Here we can see how the plan directly translates into the flat. The hallway connects the living room and the kitchen and the dining room, while on the right there is a smaller corridor that leads to the three bedrooms and one bathroom.
This is the final result, where we can see the swimming pool and the open plan living room, which is accessible by the large glass windows and doors. Here we can see how every detail of the plan has resulted in this gorgeous home directly and consistently.
Here we are presented with two levels. The first is simply a plan of the house, while the second plan is of the ceiling.
The most interesting part of this building is the central courtyard, that provides sunlight throughout the interior. It can also be seen from most of the rooms in the house.
We can see how a patio and deck surrounds the home in this plan.
As we saw in the plan, the single-storey home is surrounded by a central patio with a deck. These feature pines, integrating nature into the design of the home. Don't you love this rustic look and feel? This is enhanced by the outdoor furniture that has been chosen for this space.
On the left side, we can see the living room that overlooks the terrace.
In this plan, we can see how the outer space integrates with the interior. We can also see that this design features a swimming pool, represented by the patch of blue in the background!
The plan is easy to understand because of the numbers that accompany it, which are a guide for each space in the house.
This plan is a little more difficult to understand, given the unconventional structure of the house.
On the other hand, the plan shows only the bathrooms as well as the division by the walls. The numbers, however, are meant to explain what every room is.
Once we see the finished product, it's easier to compare with the plan and orient ourselves with the different rooms and spaces.
The house has been built in the shape of the T, creating a very contemporary and unconventional look and feel.