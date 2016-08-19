A Cape Town home undergoes a stunning transformation

The staircase that leads up to the sleeping quarters of this home has been wonderfully remodelled as well. The stairs are now adorned in yellow wood, adding a warm and welcoming ambiance to the home, while the walls have been painted black for an eclectic yet modern look. The home has been decorated in four different types of wood, each creating its own effect on the interior, from the yellow wood for the floors and stairs, to the wenge wood sliding doors, as well as cedar flooring for the top floor of the home and American walnut wood used for the rest of the joinery, each adding to that rich yet solid and comforting atmosphere of this home.