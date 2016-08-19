Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Cape Town home undergoes a stunning transformation

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Alphen Awakened, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room Wood Brown
Loading admin actions …

The historic Alphen Estate in Constantia, Cape Town is our location today. Set in this beautiful farmland between majestic mountains, vineyards and scenery is this funky home, which is vibrant and full of attitude. But, it didn’t look this way previously, it was bland and boring and had very minimalist and standard features that were replaced with edgy and eclectic home finishes. The vivid personality of the home owner has been incorporated into each corner of this house, and we simply love the style and character of the interior.

Brilliant Bathroom

Bathroom 1 - Before and After Jenny Mills Architects Modern bathroom Green green,bathroom,yellow wood,Vola,bathroom lighting,chromeware,sanitaryware
Jenny Mills Architects

Bathroom 1—Before and After

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

 Although there was nothing physically wrong with the bathroom before, it just lacked a personal touch, which is why the home owner opted to add yellow wood flooring to warm the bathroom, while also choosing a vivacious colour for each bathroom in this home. This one is green and quirky, but absolutely spacious too! Just one of the fantastic end results by the team of architects.

Cosy Kitchen

Kitchen Before and After Jenny Mills Architects Modern kitchen Bricks Amber/Gold kitchen,monoblock,rust paint,warm,dramatic
Jenny Mills Architects

Kitchen Before and After

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

The kitchen was simple and minimalist before, with an internal wall separating the living space from the kitchen. But, the kitchen now has an open and elegant flowing feeling since the wall was removed. The colour scheme was completely changed too, it went from a basic all-white kitchen to a cosy and comfortable vintage inspired space.

Lovely Living Room

Alphen Awakened, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room Brown kitchen,dramatic kitchen,open plan,monoblock,living room
Jenny Mills Architects

Alphen Awakened

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

The living room is spacious and elegant and flows into the small garden, but the living room is so chic and stylish too, that it will make for a fantastic social zone. Just think about all the family and friends that can be welcomed into this cosy home to celebrate any occasion. This interior is comfortable and relaxing in every corner. Here are 40 Stylish and Spectacular Living Spaces.

Delightful Dining Room

Dining Room area - Before and After Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room Amber/Gold lighting,dining room,rust paint,warm colours
Jenny Mills Architects

Dining Room area—Before and After

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This dining room transformation is sensational. The space went from all-white décor to a warm and dramatic. Perfectly decorated in luxurious colours and romantic lighting, with vintage inspired walls creating a great dinner party environment. This dining room is a fantastic fit for this open plan living space.

Stunning Stairs

The Stairs - Before and After Jenny Mills Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Black stairs,timber,wood,wood flooring,lift,black
Jenny Mills Architects

The Stairs—Before and After

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

The staircase that leads up to the sleeping quarters of this home has been wonderfully remodelled as well. The stairs are now adorned in yellow wood, adding a warm and welcoming ambiance to the home, while the walls have been painted black for an eclectic yet modern look. The home has been decorated in four different types of wood, each creating its own effect on the interior, from the yellow wood for the floors and stairs, to the wenge wood sliding doors, as well as cedar flooring for the top floor of the home and American walnut wood used for the rest of the joinery, each adding to that rich yet solid and comforting atmosphere of this home.

Beautiful Bedroom

Bedroom 2 - Before and after Jenny Mills Architects Modern style bedroom Red bedroom,warm colours,book shelf,rug
Jenny Mills Architects

Bedroom 2—Before and after

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

The old bedroom was given a complete and total stylish makeover, with earthy red walls brightening the ambiance and adding character and style to this plain Jane bedroom. Relaxing and unwinding in this tranquil space will now be easy and elegant.

A South African home with an interior you'll die for
Vibrant colours in your home decor? What do you think?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks