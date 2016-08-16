A beautiful home of only 180 square metres!

The beautiful state of Queretaro in Mexico is surrounded by several elevations, earning it the nickname:
Place of Stones. A diverse geographic climate poses as a challenge for architects. In this case, design professionals Arquitectura Mas, wanted to maintain a classic visual composition in a residential area where beauty and hospitality would be evident.
Which is exactly what they achieved, in the form of Residencial Santa Fe, a property that is both seductive and cutting-edge.
And at homify, we love to seduce and be seduced by fabulous design. Allow us to show you their work!
At first glance, the focal point and the most striking element of the facade is the beautiful red brick wall that seems to pass through the house, dividing it in two.
According to the designers, they wanted to really utilise the space available to them as well as the views and the landscape. They designed a 160 square metre building to fill the 180 square metre property.
The double height of the interior is the protagonist. Here we find a very open entrance hall, which leads into the kitchen and dining room while across the hall is the staircase that connects to the more private areas of the house, such as the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The kitchen makes use of wooden furniture, while natural light streams in through the large windows. Opposite is the dining room, which follows a very similar design. The wooden furniture, including the large square dining room table, is offset against the stone floors, while the white walls add a minimalist flirtation. All of these materials come together in perfect harmony.
Our eye immediately moves to the plants—a great idea!
As we've mentioned above, there is a clear preference for stone when it comes to the flooring of the home. The stone connects the entrance to the rest of the interior, while the staircase features plants, bringing in natural and rustic themes. The plants are neatly housed behind the staircase railing, creating a beautiful contrast between the stones and the greenery.
Cube lighting seems to float up with the stairs, illuminating its beauty. This is a great functional design element too!
Here we can see access to the second floor, which is totally private. At the end of the stairs on the upper level, the home becomes much less open plan with a wall protecting the privacy of the bedrooms and bathrooms. This wall is very fascinating, working as a decor element as well as a functional feature. Its composition brings a beautiful rustic touch to the home.
Above the staircase, we can see slats in the ceiling which work as skylights, allowing natural light to flow into this space. The white wooden beams that seem to hold the skylights up, add a very dynamic and trendy form of design to the home.
Don't you love how the rustic tones of the orange/brown wall work in perfect harmony with the more modern and sleek white tones?
At the entrance, we can tell that the presence of the wall completes the look and feel of the exterior space. However nature also plays a role in small doses, adding a natural form of decor to the space located between the garage and the entrance hall. This creates a very welcoming journey as we make our way to the front door.
The details that we have seen throughout the home in the form of natural stone and greenery unify the home outside and in.
