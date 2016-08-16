A beautiful home of only 180 square metres!

The beautiful state of Queretaro in Mexico is surrounded by several elevations, earning it the nickname: Place of Stones. A diverse geographic climate poses as a challenge for architects. In this case, design professionals Arquitectura Mas, wanted to maintain a classic visual composition in a residential area where beauty and hospitality would be evident.

Which is exactly what they achieved, in the form of Residencial Santa Fe, a property that is both seductive and cutting-edge.

And at homify, we love to seduce and be seduced by fabulous design. Allow us to show you their work!