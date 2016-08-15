The Pretoria farmhouse that's fabulous

Olivehill Architects, South African professionals who pride themselves in modern and magnificent creations, have gone to the Irene Village in Pretoria and built a farmhouse that takes on a very unique twist.

Today we will explore this contemporary farmhouse and see how fabulous farm living can truly be. We will also see how local architecture can compete with the best of the best when it comes to international design.

We are certain that you are curious to get started! Let's take a look.