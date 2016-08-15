6 extraordinary garages to protect your car

For many of us, a car is like the extension of our body. Not only because it is a much more practical and convenient way to travel from home to work, but also because it represents leisure time. This is why, if you use a car for transportation whether its for work, travel or simply everything else, a garage is a must for your home.

Planning a functional space like this including the size and the requirements is not always that easy. That is why today at homify, we bring you this ideabook that is about cars and their spaces. Because in the end, the garage is the space where our car sleeps, protected from the weather. This makes it a very important aspect to consider!

Let's have a look at how some of the top professionals from around the world have managed to create the most stylish yet functional garages…