The sweet and smart home you'll fall in love with

There is nothing quite like precious, minimalism and charm when it comes to architecture and design, which is exactly what we are going to witness today in the form of this gorgeous and chic family home, designed by German architect professionals, Bau-Fritz.
Today we will witness how the most simple of designs can result in the most incredible results. You don't need to overwhelm a space with too much detail or decor items to create a masterpiece. In fact, sometimes its the most subtle that turns out to be the most sophisticated.
Let's go and explore this breathtaking home.
From this angle of the home, we can see how the designers have opted for a wooden facade that really enhances the double-storey design. It also emphasises the different sections of the home as well as how the modern architecture works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it.
There are windows and doors throughout the facade, allowing for a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces, however we can see that the designers have also ensured that privacy remains key for the family who live in this home.
Do you notice how carefully the garden has been manicured and designed? This is a great design tip for any exterior space!
The designers have made the absolute most of the expansive property available to them, installing a little terrace where the family can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Couldn't you imagine reading your book here or even dining under the stars in the warm summer months?
Not only is the terrace closely linked to the interior for convenience, but it also features simple and durable yet stylish furniture. Wood is always a great material to use for outdoor furniture as it lasts in all weather conditions—a great investment. Topped with a vase of fresh flowers and you have the most ideal outdoor spot!
The interior of the home features very neutral and cool colours, resulting in a home that is stylish, minimalist and trendy. Yet there has been no compromise when it comes to comfort.
In the living room, we come across a very convenient L-shaped sofa as well as modern armchairs. The whites, and greys complement each other throughout, while the wooden floor makes the living room that much more cosy.
It's the little touches here and there that add to the final warm ambiance, including the cushy rug and the living room lighting. A lamp here and there can completely transform a room.
You'll also notice that there are no unnecessary items lying around. Most personal items have been stored neatly away, ensuring that the home looks stylish and neat at all times.
From this angle, we can see how the living areas flow into one another, creating a wonderful modern space where the family can interact.
The dining room table flows out from the kitchen space—a convenient area where the kids can do their homework or enjoy an early dinner while mom or dad are in the kitchen. An eye can be kept on them at all times!
Lighting also plays a big role in this space too. Don't you love the black lamps that hang from the ceiling, which are sure to bring a soft glow to the table?
The bookshelf in the corner of the room is a great design tip for any home! It allows items like books, family photographs and favoured decor items to be put neatly on display, while keeping them out of the way. This brings personality and charm to the home.
From the front of the house, we can see just how appealing and attractive the home is. The designers have played with volumes and space, creating different dimensions out of the architectural structure.
The whites, grey and wood create a neutral yet warm and welcoming facade, typical of Scandinavian design. Wouldn't you want to head up the little walkway to the front door to visit this home?
The designers have also invested in a garage—a great tip for any family home. Garages keep cars, bicycles, skateboards and other items neatly stored away. This keeps the front of the home looking simple, clean and cutting-edge.