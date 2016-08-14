The sweet and smart home you'll fall in love with

There is nothing quite like precious, minimalism and charm when it comes to architecture and design, which is exactly what we are going to witness today in the form of this gorgeous and chic family home, designed by German architect professionals, Bau-Fritz.

Today we will witness how the most simple of designs can result in the most incredible results. You don't need to overwhelm a space with too much detail or decor items to create a masterpiece. In fact, sometimes its the most subtle that turns out to be the most sophisticated.

Let's go and explore this breathtaking home.