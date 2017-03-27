Your browser is out-of-date.

19 easy ways to decorate the walls of your home (they will be fantastic!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
Have you given thought to adding some creativity to the walls of your home? Whether it be through some fantastic wallpaper, brilliant colour or textured stone and brick, there are so many possibilities to add character and style to your home. Try some brilliant and dramatic lighting to enhance a colour palette or accentuate your décor with these great shelves. Boring old shelves are definitely a thing of the past.

1. For Some Drama

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GRUPO VOLTA

By adding some coated slabs of stone to the walls at the entrance of your home, you instantly create a fascinating contrast that along with some dramatic lighting adds style and elegance to your home.

2. Plaster Shelving

Projeto Comercial, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Commercial spaces Clinics
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

This modern décor is a great option for a minimalist space. The niches act as shelves that create space for ornaments and personal objects without overcrowding a room.

3. Various Sizes

La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
ACABADOMATE

Different dimensions could be just the style idea that you’ve been thinking of, but wouldn’t dare to implement in your home. But, by utilising the space available and creating a multi-purpose corner through stylish design, a home can be attractive and eye catching too.

4. Divide Spaces

CASA ENTREJARDINES, PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

By using walls of low height as divisions, a room can be utilised for different purposes without cutting off space, this is a great idea, especially if the room is small or sunken as is the case in the image. By adding shelves such as these, you also create extra storage in your home, which is always necessary.

5. A Decorative Touch

homify Modern living room
homify

Shelves around the TV in your living room are a great way to store all tech items and accessories, but there isn’t always a way to get your wires and cords through to the TV without it looking unsightly. By adding shelves such as these, you create a decorative edge to your space, while also storing your items easily.

6. The Forgotten Corners

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design RH Casas de Campo Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

Kiko House

Take advantage of those forgotten corners of your home by adding some fascinating and fantastic shelves, this will instantly upgrade your interior, especially when you add a floral arrangement or two.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Creative Storage

PAINEL COM NICHOS | ESTAR , Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Modern living room
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

By contacting a professional joiner, your boring wall can be easily converted into some stylish storage space, complete with elegant lighting and sophisticated appeal.

8. Unique and Unusual

Living Room ZERO9 Living room
ZERO9

Living Room

If you’ve inherited your home with shelves such as these, that doesn’t mean you should hide them or be shy, these shelves have a fantastic vintage flair that is chic and unique. What better way to showcase your personal style?

9. Something Rustic

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

The original shelves built into rustic homes already have so much character and style, so go and make your home an expression of your personality.

10. For Natural Light

homify Tropical style windows & doors
homify

By creating a recess in the wall like the example it has a decorative edge and also allows for a glimpse of the outside. It’s gorgeous isn’t it?

11. Enhanced With Lighting

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

This shelf stands out from the rest. The brilliant lighting creates a soothing effect, especially as a storage space for books and other items.

12. Instead of a Headboard

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Have you considered creating a fantastic bedroom space that is elegant and filled with luxurious finishes? Well, this shelving choice and headboard might just complete your décor in an interesting and unique way. Here 10 Inspirational Small Bedrooms are to solve your interior decor problems.

13. Vibrant Space

homify Study/office
homify

If you already have shelves in your walls, then adding a splash of colour will instantly make them more vibrant and interesting. It is impossible to ignore an eye-catching yellow.

14. Some Nature Enhancement

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Creating an indoor garden such as this is a low maintenance and elegant way to add some nature into your home. This may just be the harmonious and tranquil feature that your home needs to enhance comfort and relaxation. Stones and small green plants could be the Zen answer!

15. An Elegant Space

Armoni , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

By adding shelves into your home, you can instantly adapt and upgrade any room to be more vibrant and attractive. This image showcases a great way to display valuable objects and items in an entrance hall of a home.

16. Bathroom Shelves

homify Modern bathroom
homify

This solves a storage problem in small bathrooms, use these built-in shelves to store and accommodate bath products and accessories without cluttering your shower floor.

17. For the Artist

Casa Uliva, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DIN Interiorismo

The walls of your home are more than just structural, by adding some artistic shelving you create a sophisticated and designer space that only art lovers can understand, appreciate and enjoy… so go on and let you imagination run wild.

18. Strategic

LDV | La Piera's Office, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Study/office
PLUS ULTRA studio

Shelves are also a strategic means to solve decorative issues in smaller homes, by hiding cabinets behind shelves you solve two storage problems.

19. Organised

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HO arquitectura de interiores

Considering shelves to organise a home is a great choice, especially if it means your lobby or living room will look uncluttered and tidy again. It’s trendy and attractive regardless of the size of your home.

​A prefabricated house for less than R400,000
Have you added shelves to your home?

