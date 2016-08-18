7 terrific and super easy decor tricks for your home

Interior decorating and design is easy if you have an untapped talent for creativity and a love for a beautiful home, and by looking through magazines and websites like homify, you may just be inspired to recreate a stunning décor in your own home. However, there are often some difficult choices that need to be made, and that’s where experience comes in. This Ideabook, however will give you some insight into the do’s and don’ts of interior decorating, making your home makeover experience much easier!
The entrance to your home needs to be welcoming and inviting as it is often the first part of the home that your guests will see. This means your entrance needs to create a good first impression by always being neat and tidy as well as showcasing your taste and personal style. It is therefore vital that the entrance to your home be uncluttered with fantastic lighting and even a mirror to emphasise light and space.
The effect that colour can have on your interior is amazing, so when considering which colours to include in your home, pastel is a great choice. The reality is that these shades of colour can be paired with virtually any other colour, be it neutral, striking or even other shades of pastel. It’s fresh, bright and a charming choice.
Whether it be for curtains, carpets or furniture, textiles add cosy charm to a room. However, when considering choices to suit your home, opt for quality materials, this means that your choice will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come, while also retaining their original detail. Quality over quantity is always important in décor.
Instead of cramming your items and objects into the smallest corners of your home, consider adding some lovely shelves. They instantly perk up an unused wall, while creating much needed storage space too. The monochrome design is a popular choice by many interior designers, ensuring that your bathroom is in style for a good few decades.
Lighting is integral in any design or décor of a room, and can do a lot to add comfort, style and sophistication to a home. This room is the perfect depiction of brilliant illumination, from the natural light that streams in through the window, to the recessed lighting along the stairs. Attractive and elegant in every corner! Here are some more: Tips to Liven Up the Empty Corners in Your Home.
A courtyard or balcony is great way to decorate your home, this creates a comfortable space to enjoy the fresh air without actually stepping outside of your home. A dreamy garden such as this combines elegance, simplicity and comfort. So why not begin growing your own flowers or favourite herbs, while making your garden a great place to relax and unwind? Sometime all you need is a little sunshine.
And finally, a space where creativity and personal style should roam free… the bedroom. Decide on the mood that you would like to accentuate, whether it be comfort and relaxation or serenity and tranquillity. Neutral shades never look boring and out of style, and can be a classic and smart choice for that chic décor that is effortless, elegant and divine.