Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 terrific and super easy decor tricks for your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Interior decorating and design is easy if you have an untapped talent for creativity and a love for a beautiful home, and by looking through magazines and websites like homify, you may just be inspired to recreate a stunning décor in your own home. However, there are often some difficult choices that need to be made, and that’s where experience comes in. This Ideabook, however will give you some insight into the do’s and don’ts of interior decorating, making your home makeover experience much easier!

1. Emphasize the Entrance

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

The entrance to your home needs to be welcoming and inviting as it is often the first part of the home that your guests will see. This means your entrance needs to create a good first impression by always being neat and tidy as well as showcasing your taste and personal style. It is therefore vital that the entrance to your home be uncluttered with fantastic lighting and even a mirror to emphasise light and space.

2. Use Pastel

Kitchen, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern kitchen Turquoise
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

The effect that colour can have on your interior is amazing, so when considering which colours to include in your home, pastel is a great choice. The reality is that these shades of colour can be paired with virtually any other colour, be it neutral, striking or even other shades of pastel. It’s fresh, bright and a charming choice.

3. Textile Combination

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Living room
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Whether it be for curtains, carpets or furniture, textiles add cosy charm to a room. However, when considering choices to suit your home, opt for quality materials, this means that your choice will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come, while also retaining their original detail. Quality over quantity is always important in décor.

4. Shelves for Surface Area

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Instead of cramming your items and objects into the smallest corners of your home, consider adding some lovely shelves. They instantly perk up an unused wall, while creating much needed storage space too. The monochrome design is a popular choice by many interior designers, ensuring that your bathroom is in style for a good few decades.

5. Lighting Choice

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

Lighting is integral in any design or décor of a room, and can do a lot to add comfort, style and sophistication to a home. This room is the perfect depiction of brilliant illumination, from the natural light that streams in through the window, to the recessed lighting along the stairs. Attractive and elegant in every corner! Here are some more: Tips to Liven Up the Empty Corners in Your Home.

6. Garden Spaces

Casa Reiten, GAP Studio GAP Studio Country style conservatory
GAP Studio

GAP Studio
GAP Studio
GAP Studio

courtyard or balcony is great way to decorate your home, this creates a comfortable space to enjoy the fresh air without actually stepping outside of your home. A dreamy garden such as this combines elegance, simplicity and comfort. So why not begin growing your own flowers or favourite herbs, while making your garden a great place to relax and unwind? Sometime all you need is a little sunshine.

7. Simple Space

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

And finally, a space where creativity and personal style should roam free… the bedroom. Decide on the mood that you would like to accentuate, whether it be comfort and relaxation or serenity and tranquillity. Neutral shades never look boring and out of style, and can be a classic and smart choice for that chic décor that is effortless, elegant and divine.

A suburban South African home gets a modern upgrade
Which decor tips would you add to this list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks