The kitchen that went from gross to great

This designer kitchen is absolutely amazing! From the elegant use of neutral tones, to the rustic modern style combination. However, one of the characteristics of this kitchen that stands out the most must be the antique look of the all-white high wooden chairs. It’s simple, rustic and completes the kitchen in style and ambiance. If a classic kitchen design is what you're after, then these 7 Irresistible Rustic Kitchens will amaze you.