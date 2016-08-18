Your browser is out-of-date.

The kitchen that went from gross to great

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
We all love a good home makeover story, and this before and after feature is truly unbelievable! This kitchen was old, dated and ugly. Spending time here would not have pleased anyone, let alone cooking a meal to entertain family and friends, would probably feel more like a chore. This kitchen renovation is a complete transformation of style, and the end result is a kitchen filled with brightness, elegance and luxury.

Before: Beyond Boring

This kitchen was dark, dreary and unattractive in every way. The natural lighting didn’t do enough to add some vitality and fresh atmosphere into the space, while the ceramics might have been a hit in days gone by, but are no longer charming and attractive.

Before: Undesirable

From this perspective we can see that this kitchen lacked style and space, with extra storage built on at a later stage that just looks cluttered and out of place.

Before: Unappealing

This kitchen, although open plan in design, was aesthetically unappealing. The low wall that was supposed to divide the kitchen and dining area just looks awkward and unattractive instead. But, wait until you see the result of the makeover!

After: Irresistible

homify Kitchen
This fantastic kitchen is now modern with a rustic inspired design. The use of natural elements such as wood, stone and brick along with the modernism of steel creates a kitchen that is elegant and flawless. And by including natural light into the design, this kitchen is now good enough for a gourmet chef.

A Relaxed Space

homify Kitchen
From this angle, we can appreciate this sensational kitchen under a different light. The addition of steel appliances combined with clean lines and wonderful different shades of wood that create a modern take on a rustic design. The interior designers ensured that clean geometric lines and chic style are what make this kitchen fascinating and attractive.

Rustic Appeal

homify Kitchen
This designer kitchen is absolutely amazing! From the elegant use of neutral tones, to the rustic modern style combination. However, one of the characteristics of this kitchen that stands out the most must be the antique look of the all-white high wooden chairs. It’s simple, rustic and completes the kitchen in style and ambiance. If a classic kitchen design is what you're after, then these 7 Irresistible Rustic Kitchens will amaze you.

Would you consider a makeover such as this for your old kitchen?

