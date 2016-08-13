Quick and easy to copy ideas for a lovable decor

Neutral colours can change the whole look and feel of a home, adding rustic tones and an earthy look and feel. It can also make a space look so much more warm and homely.
Today we will have a look through several designs by top professionals from all over the world that prove to us just how gorgeous a neutral design is. We will also prove that there is nothing boring, bland or plain about it!
Let's take a look!
Open plan homes are the modern trend at the moment, where families can interact and spend time together no matter what they are doing. Neutral colours and materials are perfect for this type of space as they create a very warm and homely feel, despite the spaciousness of the open plan home.
In this design we can see how well wood works as a neutral material, both for the flooring and the furniture. Pair with a pot plant or some strategic decor items and you have the most appealing home.
If you're going to go for a neutral, minimalist or Scandinavian design, be sure to invest in good quality lighting.
In this bedroom design, we can see how soft beautiful lighting truly enhances the neutral tones.
The living room is the perfect place to feature neutral shades, creating a very cozy nook where you can entertain guests, enjoy a book or curl up for a nap.
Opt for neutral-coloured furniture and add some colour in the form of a bright cushion here or there or a gorgeous piece of artwork on the wall.
Your bedroom should be a little haven where you can escape from the rest of the world. It should feature soft and peaceful tones, which is why neutral colours work so well.
In this design we can see how cream and sandy tones come together to create a space that makes us feel like we are in a beach cottage in the middle of nowhere!
Natural light will complement any neutral space so be sure to invest in a lot of large glass windows and doors as well as skylights if possible.
In this design, we can also see how wood can be introduced into a space a little more subtly than the design we saw previously. A touch here and there can change the whole look and feel of a space.
Hallways are often overlooked as functional spaces that get us from point A to point B. However, they shouldn't be overlooked as they are spaces where we can add beauty and design!
In this image, we can see how wooden floors as well as some brass elements can enhance the entire space. Contrasted with white walls, this is a very effective decor tip!
White and black always work beautifully together, creating a gorgeous and dramatic contrast. Opt for white walls and floors and black furniture or vice versa.
If white is more your colour, this can be a wonderful interior theme. It creates a very sleek and hygienic looking space.
If you opt for neutral colours and materials in a home, add mirrors to visually expand these spaces.
Do you see in this bathroom how the white tones are even more effective thanks to the large mirrors?
Vertical walls, pot plants, vases of flowers and pieces of wood can totally transform a space, as we can see in this image.
Not only does this mean you take up no floor space but you also create very unique and innovative themes in your home. This is a very different and stylish design!
Natural decor also breathes new life into a home.
Don't forget about the outside of your home! Neutral colours can enhance the entire facade, creating a very appealing look exterior.
These tones work best when you have a well-landscaped garden. As you can see in this design, the greenery completely enhances the soft colours.