​From empty shell to totally loveable home

Few things are as exciting as when a dull and empty space gets treated to a bright and vivacious makeover – which is why our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify bring us (and you, we’re sure) such joy!

Today’s discovery is like an artist discovering a colouring book – from empty and pale drawings to an end result bursting with jovial tones and vibrant colours. It all started with a spacious and modern apartment that was full of promise, yet also full of emptiness. So, some professional interior designers on top of their stylish game were called in for a magic makeover, and we get to see the stunning end results!