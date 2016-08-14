​The stunning Bushveld beauty

Today on homify 360°, we keep it local by catching a glimpse of a stylish project completed on local soil. Olivehill Architects was put in charge to oversee this rustic-meets-modern creation located near the Roodeplaat Lake in Pretoria.
Designed to complement the owners’ lifestyle, this residence also flaunts a bushveld setting that is sure to strike a chord with any South African – or foreigner, for that matter.
Let’s get a closer look…
Spoiling us with a fascinating mix of warm neutrals and earthy tones, the house’s facade is made up of a unique combination of stone, concrete, and exposed brick. Add to that modern metal hand railings, spacious terraces, and a handful of potted plants to mimic the surrounding lushness of the landscape, and we have a creation that is becoming more and more interesting.
A residence that boasts with such an interesting facade certainly can’t help but to keep up the stylish appearances on the insides – and fortunately, it doesn’t disappoint at all.
Raw brick, cool concrete, soft fabric, rustic timber… they’re all here, and then some. Look at the gorgeous character added to the open-plan living area thanks to the mocha-brown leather couch and ottomans.
Seeing as the interiors made use of an open-plan layout for the living room, dining area and kitchen, it was wisely decided that natural lighting should be part of the décor. That is why windows and glass doors are able to open up most welcomingly to let in some fresh air and sunlight, making those interesting patterns and unique textures come alive with style. How gorgeous is that lush bushveld, tastefully seeping indoors to become part and parcel of the interior scene?
As we can see, the dining area is located a mere few feet from the living room, where a warm wooden table and fabric-clad chairs ensure a bit of modern style in the eclectic/rustic interiors.
Those raw materials (brick, wood, concrete) are most definitely winning elements, which is why they continue the interior style into the more private areas of the house. Here we see the master suite, enjoying the same high ceilings as the living area, as well as the same generous dose of natural lighting.
Exposed wooden beams add a bit of character and pattern to the bedroom, while a half-wall of exposed brick ensures a most stunning headboard which not many beds can boast about.
The rustic bushveld look continues into the bathroom, yet there’s no need to be concerned: these architects know that a certain amount of style and comfort is required for bath time (or when nature calls), which is why they chose to balance the rustic look with some very stylish pieces to ensure a most tranquil cleansing.
Which one looks most inviting to you: the oval-shaped tub, or that stunning and spacious shower?
Last but most definitely not least, we take a look at the house from outside to get a better view of the latest addition: a roof balcony, which allows for prime views of the surrounding landscape.
Here is where the owners get to enjoy the sunset (and a sundowner) in unparalleled style, with a decadent dose of raw and rustic beauty beneath them, and a stretched-out landscape all around them.
Most definitely a structure that makes us proud to be South African!
