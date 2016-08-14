​The stunning Bushveld beauty

Today on homify 360°, we keep it local by catching a glimpse of a stylish project completed on local soil. Olivehill Architects was put in charge to oversee this rustic-meets-modern creation located near the Roodeplaat Lake in Pretoria.

Designed to complement the owners’ lifestyle, this residence also flaunts a bushveld setting that is sure to strike a chord with any South African – or foreigner, for that matter.

Let’s get a closer look…