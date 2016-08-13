The transformation of a 1970s home

Japanese architect professionals, Sway Design, renovated a former family home that we will see had not been used in some time.
Over 37 years old, this home was in desperate need of a breath of fresh air, which is exactly what it got. We will watch as this home transforms before our eyes into a stylish yet simple office space that is packed with charm as well as traditional Japanese design elements.
The overall design is clean and stylish as well as unique and innovative.
Before the renovation, we can see that the house is made up of two levels. Despite its small entrance and extended roof, we can see that it isn't very warm or welcoming. It's hard to imagine this home looking modern or sophisticated.
Starting in the common areas of the house, we can see the success of the renovation. There is a distinctive elegance in the from of a large u-shaped wooden bar, which encases the kitchen very subtly and functionally.
This house was originally owned by the parents of the owner, who inherited the house. The owner had abandoned the home and hadn't made use of it for over four years. He then decided it to turn it into an office.
With plenty of natural light post-renovation as well as a gorgeous open plan design, we can see what the owner had missed out on all these years!
In the old living room, we can see how dark and dingy the space was before the intervention. The ceilings may look solid but the rest of the home looks like it is falling apart.
After the renovation, we can see how this space has been converted into a meeting room. There is tons of open light streaming into the space.
The ceiling beams have been retained, introducing the charm of the original structure. The high ceilings also create a very open and light space.
Part of the wall has been painted blue, enhancing the peacefulness of this space.
It isn't always easy to find a beautiful tree. For a minimalist room, a single tree in the corner can be the perfect design element. It is not overwhelming and it works in perfect harmony with the blue of the walls.
Placed in the corner, by the sliding doors, this adds a refreshing look and feel to the space from the get go.
The hallway that connects the entrance to the rest of the house is made up of gorgeous outdoor components. A stone paved pathway that we would normally see in the garden is present throughout this space. This integrates the interior space with the exterior space perfectly.
It's these simple decorative details that add a touch of nature to an interior, creating a very peaceful and tranquil space.
Your entrance should always feature elements that will make a good first impression of the rest of the home or office space. Have a look at these: 6 sensational entrance hall designs.
The overall design of this new office is open plan.
The designers partially removed the restrictive walls from the previous open, making for light and bright open spaces. They've also installed a glass wall as a partition to allow the flow to remain. Don't you think it makes this space look very airy?
A touch of colour here and there adds some comfort and personality.
This wooden staircase in the entrance looks like it is about to crumble under all the dust. The surroundings look dull and outdated while the wallpaper is fading and peeling.
When this house was renovated, the staircase evolved into a modern design with the wood replaced by concrete. The stairs themselves are sleek and minimalist, giving the appearance that they are floating up to the second floor.
The use of colour and ambient lighting makes this area look even more modern and airy. A vase of flowers adds that subtle form of decor.
The bathroom introduces a very rich, modern and luxurious oriental style into the home thanks to the pattern of the wallpaper. The Japanese design in this space contrasts with this, bringing simplicity and precision to the space.
The wooden components are a beautiful addition to the bathroom, bringing together the old and the new.
From the front of the old house, we can see that this is a residential style of home that was popular over four decades ago!
The exterior of this new piece of architecture is compatible with its new modern interior. The facade has been completely transformed, looking more modern, warm and welcoming.
The exterior combines a unique blend of traditional Japanese elements with natural vegetation.
If you liked this ideabook, you'll love this: Before and after: an apartment's potential recognised.