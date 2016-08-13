The transformation of a 1970s home

Japanese architect professionals, Sway Design, renovated a former family home that we will see had not been used in some time.

Over 37 years old, this home was in desperate need of a breath of fresh air, which is exactly what it got. We will watch as this home transforms before our eyes into a stylish yet simple office space that is packed with charm as well as traditional Japanese design elements.

The overall design is clean and stylish as well as unique and innovative.